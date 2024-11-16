Broos Explains Why It Was Important to Beat Uganda, Speaks on South Sudan Tie

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts after South Africa national claimed all three points against Uganda in Kampala

The Belgian tactician led the Bafana Bafana to a 2-0 win over the Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday afternoon

The former Cameroon national team manager explained why it was important for South Africa to claim all three points against Uganda

South Africa national team head coach Hugo Broos has commented on Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Uganda in the fifth 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kampala on Friday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana struggled against the Cranes in the first leg of the qualifying series at the Orlando Stadium, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Broos' men proved too strong for Uganda in the second leg, with goals from Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates star Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi sealing all three points for Bafana at the Mandela National Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to South Africa's victory over Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Broos' reaction after Bafana Bafana's win against Uganda

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Broos explained why it was necessary to defeat Uganda in Kampala, as they reclaim the top spot in Group K.

The Belgian manager claimed he wanted to erase the talks about Bafana Bafana qualifying for the next year's competition on luck.

He also discussed what he expects his team to give the South African fans against South Sudan in Cape Town.

"That is the standard thing you can speculate; it would not be pleasant if we lose that match on Tuesday; there will be many fans at the stadium, so we will endeavour to give them something excellent with a victory against South Sudan," he said.

""It was crucial to win today, to be first in the group; nobody can say we qualified with luck – like some were saying after Congo's loss against South Sudan, we demonstrated today, we don't need luck, we can win matches and can get 14 points, deserving to qualify for AFCON."

Uganda claim CAF corruption

Briefly News also reported that a Ugandan football coach claimed there was corruption in CAF after Bafana qualified for AFCON 2025 before playing the Cranes.

The match between Bafana and Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024, was less significant after South Sudan's shock 3-2 victory over Congo the day before.

