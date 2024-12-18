Ronwen Williams was the biggest winner at the 2024 CAF Awards event held in Morocco, with the South African international winning two awards

An Egyptian star has expressed his displeasure after losing an award to Mamelodi Sundowns star at the ceremony in Marrakech

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper won the African Football League (AFL) last season, and finished third with the South African national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

An Egyptian international has stylishly voiced his discontent at CAF after losing an award to South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star was nominated for three categories and won two awards at the 2024 CAF Awards event held in Morocco on Monday evening.

The Bafana Bafana captain claimed the Men's Interclub Player of the Year award and the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award while losing the last category, the CAF Player of the Year, to Nigeria's Ademola Lookman.

Ronwen Williams poses with two of the awards he won at the CAF 2024 Player of the Year Awards in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday evening. Photo: @Masandawana.

Egypt star slams CAF after losing top award to Williams

One of the nominees has seemingly questioned Williams' triumph in the Men's Interclub Player of the Year category.

Egypt and Zamalek star Ahmed Sayed Zizo has reacted to losing the award to the South African goalkeeper after leading his club to victory in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The 28-year-old was disappointed to lose the award to the Sundowns star and commented on his official Instagram page.

"It's not the end; it's just the start of a new challenge. Thanks for your support; we all know how it works in @caf_online. Thanks to family, friends, and supporters. Love u all," he captions the pictures he took at the award ceremony in Morocco.

The Egyptian forward had an excellent season with Zamalek last campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Williams robbed of CAF POTY award

Briefly News earlier reported that Williams was robbed of the Men's CAF Player of the Year award after an excellent season with Sundowns, and the national team.

The 32-year-old was one of the final five nominees for the award but lost to a player who plays his club football in Europe.

