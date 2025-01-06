South African-born TV presenter Julia Stuart showed off her Mzansi pride after wearing a Springbok beanie during an interview with Chelsea star Jadon Sancho

The presenter has been working in England since 2023 and has been seen rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the English Premiership

Local football fans praised Stuart on social media, saying the presenter is doing well and is flying the South African flag high

During an interview with Chelsea star Jadon Sancho, TV presenter Julia Stuart showed her roots by wearing a Springbok beanie.

Since 2023, Stuart has been working as a presenter in the English Premiership after cutting her teeth as a journalist and presenter in South Africa.

South African TV presenter Julia Stuart rubs shoulders with Arsenal legends Kolo Toure and Tony Adams. Image: julia_stuart.

Local netizens caught Stuart's beanie and praised the presenter for representing the world champions, who philanthropic captain Siya Kolisi leads.

Julia Stuart shows off South African pride

Stuart wears the beanie while speaking to Sancho, according to the tweet below:

While in South Africa, Stuart worked under the mentorship of veteran presenter Robert Marawa, and now she hosts a weekly show on British television discussing the latest football topics.

Stuart has been seen rubbing shoulders with some of the top players in England, including title-chasing Chelsea star Jadon Sancho, whom she interviewed while wearing the Bok beanie.

Stuart announced her new job on Twitter (X):

Stuart shows off her skills in England

The presenter can be seen hosting the preview show Team Talks, which airs Fridays at 7 pm on the SuperSport Premier League channel and has been doing the job since 2023.

Stuart can also conduct pitchside reports and post-match interviews for various clubs while being an avid Arsenal supporter.

Fans praise Stuart

Local netizens praised Stuart on social media, saying the presenter is flying the South African flag high as an international football presenter.

Roristack is impressed by Stuart:

"I heard you in the Man United presser. That accent sounded too South African. Good for you."

Bok coach jacnienaber is a fan:

"Love your style."

MoilaAaron71499 asked a question:

"Is Julia now working in the UK?"

DeepNmusique_ZA made a suggestion:

"It's football, not rugby. Next time get Bafana Bafana gear.”

Thekelo praised Stuart:

Hats off to you."

Julian_Chetty76 loves the look:

"Love the beanie !!!."

SolixBucs admires Stuart:

"You are the best."

Ntsika_17 showed concern:

"You seem very cold. Are you ok?"

Owgindan is proud:

"Representing."

MJMoalusii praised Stuart:

"Hard work pays; JS would, during her tenure at SS, put up a great performance, whether in the studio or on the touchline, irrespective of which team is playing: Black Leopard, Silver Stars, Blom Celtic, etc. She got praises from many in the football and broadcasting industry."

