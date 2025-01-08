Midfielder Manuel Kambala said he feared for his life when he denied Kaizer Chiefs the PSL title in 2020 while playing for Baroka FC

The current Polokwane City star said after scoring the crucial goal; he was afraid to walk around Johannesburg for fear of retribution from Amakhosi fans

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say they forgive the Mozambique international midfielder and praised the player for his impact in the PSL

Current Polokwane City star Manuel Kambala said he feared for his life after he scored a goal that denied Kaizer Chiefs the 2019/2020 PSL title.

While playing for Baroka FC, Kambala's strike saw Chiefs concede the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day, and the Polokwane star still remembers the impact of the goal.

Polokwane City star Manuel Kambala reflects on his season changing goal while playing for Baroka FC in 2020. Image: manuel_kambala.

Source: Instagram

Kambala said he was scared to walk the streets and malls of Johannesburg after denying Amakhosi, who continues to progress under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, league honours.

Manuel Kambala remembers his impact goal

Kambala speaks about his 2020 goal in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Kambala spoke of the impact of his strike, while he continues to shine in the side thatcurrently sit third on the PSL log after impressive wins against local giants.

Kambala said:

"I used to be afraid to even go to the mall (mall), especially in Johannesburg, since I have friends and relatives there for fear that some Chiefs fans might hurt me if they see my face. Things like that happen in football because some fans take things to heart. After all, they love football and their teams, while others spend a lot of money betting. Although it will take time for the Chiefs fans to forget me, I do not believe they still hold a grudge against me."

Kambala is a fan favourite at Polokwane, according to the tweet below:

Polokwane City continue to impress this season

While Kambala reflects on the past, Polokwane is currently enjoying a stellar season and could face a difficult period in the January transfer window with clubs eyeing their star players.

Defender Thabang Matuludi has attracted the attention of PSL giants, while the club is determined to keep star Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis on their books.

Kaizer Chiefs fans forgive Manuel Kambala for costing them the league title in 2020. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans forgive Kambala

Amakhosi fans reacted positively on social media, saying they forgive the player they affectionately dubbed 'Lord' Kambala.

Goitsimodimo Pholoholo forgives Kambala:

"It's part of football, and we moved on long ago. Chiefs didn't take their chances to make sure they secured the league, so we can't blame you."

Sithembakuye Ka Kukhanya Madondo is a fan:

"Lord KAMBALA, you shall never be forgotten."

KG Kurt Geiger wants Kambala to do more damage:

"This year, he must make sure he sends them straight to relegation without thinking twice."

Mzaca Ka Ndaba Ndebele praised Kambala:

"But Kambala saved the country from noise pollution."

Mlungisi Chris Biyela remembers the goal:

"The lord himself has spoken, but that goal still haunts us."

Polokwane City need to find a temporary home

As Briefly News reported, PSL side Polokwane City needs to find a temporary home after extensive damage was caused to the New Peter Mokaba stadium during a music concert.

Makhadzi's One Woman Show on Saturday, 21 December and Sunday, 22 December 2024, damaged the pitch and made it unavailable till early 2025.

