Nasreddine Nabi has been advised by a former Kaizer Chiefs player on signing a Bafana Bafana midfielder from Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Amakhosi star believes the South African international can add something new to the Glamour Boys next season

The Bafana Bafana midfielder is currently struggling for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season, and could be signed for cheap

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been urged to sign a Bafana Bafana star from Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the next transfer window.

The Glamour Boys have been struggling with consistency this season. In the summer, they are in search of more quality players to bring more balance to the team and improve their squad depth.

The last player to join the Soweto giants from the Pretoria-based club was Gaston Sirino, who moved to Naturena on a free transfer last summer.

Kaizer Chiefs advised to sign Neo Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer. Photo: Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Nabi told to sign Bafana Bafana star from Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender, Tsepo Masilela, in an interview on the Soccer Beat podcast, urged Nabi to consider signing Neo Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maema has struggled with game time since the beginning of this season and has only featured in one match in the Betway Premiership, and a total of nine games in the league for four seasons.

The South African midfielder has been one of the most underutilised players in the Premier Soccer League for years now but captained the CHAN Bafana Bafana squad to a win against Egypt in the qualifying series.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela advised Amakhosi to sign Neo Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Masilela is of the opinion that Maema can add something different to Nabi's team, and his experience of winning multiple titles with the Brazilians.

"If he's available, I’d say go for him. To truly compete for the league title and build a team capable of challenging for championships, depth is crucial," Masilela shared on the Soccer Beat podcast when asked about the attacking midfielder.

"We’ve discussed the importance of depth, and Maema is a player who can contribute to that. You need players who have experienced the taste of success and know what it takes to win titles.

"At 29, he brings valuable experience, and if I were at Kaizer Chiefs, I wouldn’t hesitate to bring him in, especially if he’s available," Masilela added when talking about the Sundowns midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs invested in signing Thabo Cele in the January transfer window, and his performance has been impressive since returning to the South African league.

If Kaizer Chiefs can manage to finish in a good position this season, then the next campaign can be better with the addition of new quality players like Maema.

