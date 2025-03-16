Mngqithi Reflects on ‘Better’ Life at Golden Arrows Since Leaving Sundowns
Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reflected on the better time he's been having since returning to Lamontville Golden Arrows.
“It doesn’t get better than being at a club that gave me a chance when no one else would even consider me. This club made a huge sacrifice for me,” Mngqithi told iDiski Times when asked about his return to the game.
“I can never forget what they did for me, and because of that, I’ll always be grateful. No matter what success I find elsewhere, this will always be my home, my foundation. This is the place where I’ll always want the best for because, in life, gratitude is essential.
“I could never be happy seeing this club struggle when I could have helped. So, I’m cherishing every moment here.
“The people here care for me, the supporters love me, and everyone at the club treats me with such warmth. I truly appreciate being part of an environment like this."
