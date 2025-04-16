FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the now-defunct Cape Town All Stars for failing to honour contractual obligations, joining several other South African clubs facing similar sanctions

The case adds to a growing list of local teams—such as Royal AM, TS Galaxy, and Pretoria Callies—penalised for unpaid wages, agent fees, and contractual breaches

The global football body is tightening enforcement, warning that clubs will remain locked out of the transfer market until they fully resolve outstanding financial disputes

Cape Town All Stars have officially been added to the growing list of South African clubs sanctioned by FIFA for failing to honour contractual obligations with players or staff. The transfer ban, which took effect on Monday, 15 April, bars the franchise from registering new players — despite the club no longer operating in professional football. All Stars sold their Motsepe Foundation Championship status to Black Leopards in June 2023 and ceased operations shortly afterwards.

Cape Town All Stars join list of SA clubs banned by FIFA over unpaid contracts. Image: Cape Town All Stars

Source: Facebook

FIFA tightens its grip on South African clubs

Although now defunct, the franchise remains subject to FIFA’s enforcement policies. The ruling positions Cape Town All Stars alongside Royal Eagles, BTM Sports, and Witbank Spurs — all of whom are also banned from registering players due to unresolved contractual matters. These sanctions typically arise from disputes involving unpaid salaries, severance packages, or agent fees. FIFA, the world governing body for football, enforces such penalties to ensure that clubs, regardless of status, uphold employment standards and financial obligations.

Royal AM and other clubs under pressure

The situation echoes that of Royal AM, which is currently under sanction following a dispute with Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in Nurkovic’s favour, awarding him approximately R11.25 million. The club also owes R800,000 to Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento, with additional complications linked to unpaid agent commissions. TS Galaxy are serving two three-window transfer bans that began in December 2024. The club is also locked in a dispute involving Liberian midfielder Jegbay Morris Konneh, who signed at the start of the 2024/25 season but departed before playing a single match. Pretoria Callies have likewise been handed a registration ban, further highlighting the growing list of clubs penalised for non-compliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

FIFA issues stern warning through sanctions

The rising number of sanctioned clubs paints a concerning picture of administrative and financial mismanagement, especially within the lower tiers of South African football. FIFA’s crackdown sends a clear message: clubs must prioritise transparency, professionalism, and contractual integrity. Until outstanding matters are resolved, affected clubs remain locked out of the transfer market — regardless of their current operational status.

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

His home and car choices highlight a life of quiet success, stability, and legacy.

Source: Briefly News