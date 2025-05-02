The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder posted a relaxed video next to his blue Toyota Corolla GLX with a maskandi track playing, sparking a wave of reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter)

South Africans reacted to the video with a mix of praise, playful jabs, and curiosity, with comments ranging from admiration for the car to jokes about Mthethwa's choice of music and his vehicle's comfort

Known for his versatility and work ethic, Mthethwa’s rise from Estcourt to Amakhosi has solidified his place in South African football, where he continues to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and the national team

Days after Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker showed off his iconic Gusheshe, another Kaizer Chiefs star, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, had Mzansi talking with his own viral moment.

While Parker's modified BMW 325i—nicknamed "Gusheshe"—captured the hearts of South Africans on TikTok, Mthethwa grabbed attention with a chilled video featuring his blue Toyota Corolla GLX, playing maskandi music in the background.

Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa has brought steel and structure to the heart of Amakhosi’s midfield. Image Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Dressed casually and oozing calm vibes, Mthethwa looked proud of his ride — and Mzansi had a lot to say. The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions, from praise to playful shade, as South Africans weighed in on everything from the car to the music.

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs star's viral video Mzwakhe:

"It’s fresh maan!"

Viwe:

"Men do communicate their feelings 😂😂😂"

Siyabonga:

"Is there aircon there?"

Snqoe:

"How many taxis does he own?"

Rooftop:

"Simple."

Loyiso:

"Awu Nyambose! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Khetha:

"Mfowethu 🙌"

Lebo_Mbatha_SA:

"PSL salary but still loyal to the Corolla? I respect it!"

@MissThato_M:

"This man is soft. Maskandi, clean Corolla, chilled vibes."

@RealJayZulu:

"He must just tell us how much it is, because I’m tired of Vitz life."

@Tshepo_Maps:

"The GLX is a beast. Low key one of the best rides on SA roads."

@Sne_Dlamini_23:

"No way my crush is writing love letters to his car. I give up!

@Sphe_MajoziZA:

"You see peace? That’s a Corolla with a full tank and maskandi on the AUX."

@Zanele_Mash:

"He’s treating that car better than Chiefs treats its fans!"

A tireless engine in the middle of the park, Ox continues to impress for club and country. Image Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s journey from Estcourt to Amakhosi

Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa, a dynamic midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs, has quickly made a name for himself in South African football. Born in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, Mthethwa’s career took off at Royal Eagles before shining at Black Leopards and then Stellenbosch FC. His standout performances led to his move to Amakhosi in 2023. Known for his versatility and work ethic, Mthethwa has become an integral part of Chiefs' midfield and continues to represent South Africa at the international level.

