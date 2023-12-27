Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and Bafana Bafana player Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa, suffered a serious knee injury during training

South African football star Sibongiseni Mthethwa popularly known as Ox was reportedly seriously injured during training.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa was injured during training.

Source: Getty Images

Ox Mthethwa suffers serious knee injury

The year is ending on a bad note for Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ox Mthethwa who allegedly suffered a freak injury while training with the Kaizer Chiefs.

According to TimesLIVE, the star might miss the remaining Chiefs games and AFCON which is around the corner. Speaking to the publication, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Calvin Johnson said the injury is serious and might cause Ox to stay on the bench for a while. He said:

"Ox suffered an ankle injury at training — it was a freak accident. We sent him for X-rays and things like that. According to the medical team he has to stay out for a bit. Whether he will be back for our next game or Afcon, I cannot say."

Ox Mthethwa might miss AFCON

Mthethwa who was named by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his 50-man preliminary squad for next month’s tournament in Ivory Coast was supposed to join Bafana in camp in Stellenbosch on January 4 to start their Afcon preparations.

According to reports, the coaches are not sure if the midfielder will be able to play anytime soon after the injury.

