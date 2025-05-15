The football superstar owns a luxury 16,000-square-metre estate near Cala Tarida with eight bedrooms, dual pools, a private cinema, and a spa, valued at over R225 million

Beyond the mansion, Messi has invested in Ibiza’s hospitality scene with his MiM Ibiza Es Vivé boutique hotel, showing his deeper ties to the island's luxury lifestyle

The property has drawn criticism from climate activists over its carbon footprint, sparking a debate about the environmental impact of celebrity luxury estates

Lionel Messi’s summer escape in Ibiza symbolises extravagant living and elite privacy, but it’s not without controversy. The Argentine football icon’s €11 million mansion, nestled near Cala Tarida, has become a lightning rod for celebrity fascination and environmental scrutiny.

Lionel Messi's Ibiza hideaway screams luxury and exclusivity, but its impact on the coastline has sparked debate.

Source: Getty Images

A summer palace on the Mediterranean

Messi’s Ibiza home spans an impressive 16,000 square metres and includes eight luxurious bedrooms, accommodating up to 16 guests. With dual swimming pools, a private cinema, a spa, and sweeping sea views, the mansion offers five-star seclusion for the World Cup winner and his inner circle.

From renter to real estate investor

Before owning this slice of paradise, Messi regularly rented similar villas on the island, reportedly spending up to €350,000 per week. His purchase in 2022 reflects a growing emotional and financial investment in Ibiza’s unique charm, a lifestyle choice embraced by many A-listers over the years.

MiM Ibiza Es Vivé: Messi’s boutique hotel

Messi’s connection to Ibiza isn’t limited to his private mansion. He also owns the MiM Ibiza Es Vivé hotel, a stylish Art Deco boutique with 52 rooms. The hotel’s rooftop Sky Bar offers panoramic Mediterranean views and draws guests seeking the same high-end serenity Messi enjoys.

Climate concerns cloud paradise

Despite its architectural grandeur, Messi’s Ibiza mansion hasn’t escaped criticism. Climate activists recently raised alarms over:

The environmental toll of luxury developments

Questions about construction permits

The broader carbon footprint of celebrity lifestyles

These concerns echo a rising trend of public backlash against the unchecked environmental cost of ultra-wealthy leisure.

Ibiza’s enduring allure

Once a bohemian retreat, Ibiza has transformed into a haven for the global elite. For travellers, Ibiza’s luxury isn’t out of reach. Boutique hotel stays start from €200 per night, villas from €3,000 weekly, and beach club day passes offer a glimpse into celebrity living, without the €11 million price tag.

Boasting two pools, a private cinema, and breathtaking sea views, Messi's Ibiza estate is the epitome of elite leisure.

Source: Instagram

Whether you’re chasing sunsets or football dreams, Ibiza remains a Mediterranean jewel, where even legends like Messi find their refuge.

