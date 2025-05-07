Lionel Messi was spotted signing an autograph for a fan from his R3.8 million Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, showing humility despite his superstar status

The heartwarming scene was made even more touching as Messi was accompanied by his son Mateo, reminding fans of his role as both a football legend and a father

South Africans flooded social media with admiration and disbelief, praising Messi’s grounded nature and labelling the moment iconic and unforgettable

Lionel Messi may be one of the most decorated footballers in history, but a recent moment caught on camera reminded fans that true greatness lies in humility. The football icon was spotted signing a fan’s shirt while seated in his luxurious R3.8 million Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC—with his son Mateo quietly beside him.

The scene, which quickly went viral, captured Messi rolling down his window and graciously signing a fan’s shirt without hesitation. While he could easily have sped off in one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs, the Argentinian star chose connection over celebrity.

It’s moments like these that remind the world why Messi is not just admired for his football, but for his character.

Mzansi reactions: Fans moved by Messi’s simplicity

Social media erupted with emotional responses as South Africans expressed their admiration for the humble gesture from one of the world’s greatest athletes. Lucas

"Sometimes I forget that Messi is a human being and he can drive. This just humbled me."

Balack

"Is that Maybach? Damn."

Ian

"Messi on Maybach."

Iconic number7

"Where is the bodyguard lol."

Ix10

"Such a simple man."

Ivan

"Legend."

Tshepo_Mzansi

"I’d faint if I saw Messi at a robot next to me. That’s not just a car. That’s a statement."

Thando_Breezy

"GOAT energy. Even in luxury, the man still looks like he’s on a school run. That’s greatness."

Anele_TheRealist

"Imagine Messi winding down his window to sign your shirt. I would frame that shirt and never wash it."

Nolo_Star

"This is the content I love. Messi just being real. No cameras, no PR. Just vibes."

Messi, who finished sixth in 2024 for The Best FIFA Men’s Player vote and is currently playing in the USA for Inter Miami, reminded Mzansi why he’s still revered—not just for trophies, but for moments like these.

Inside Lionel Messi’s R3.8 Million Maybach GLS 600

Messi's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, worth around R3.8 million, is a luxury SUV known for its elite comfort and power. It features massage seats, Nappa leather, a V8 biturbo engine, and E-Active suspension for a smooth ride. Exclusive and elegant, it’s a fitting ride for football royalty.

