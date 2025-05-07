Lionel Messi Spotted in R3.8 Million Maybach GLS 600 as He Signs Fan’s Autograph With Son Beside Him
- Lionel Messi was spotted signing an autograph for a fan from his R3.8 million Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, showing humility despite his superstar status
- The heartwarming scene was made even more touching as Messi was accompanied by his son Mateo, reminding fans of his role as both a football legend and a father
- South Africans flooded social media with admiration and disbelief, praising Messi’s grounded nature and labelling the moment iconic and unforgettable
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Lionel Messi may be one of the most decorated footballers in history, but a recent moment caught on camera reminded fans that true greatness lies in humility. The football icon was spotted signing a fan’s shirt while seated in his luxurious R3.8 million Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC—with his son Mateo quietly beside him.
The scene, which quickly went viral, captured Messi rolling down his window and graciously signing a fan’s shirt without hesitation. While he could easily have sped off in one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs, the Argentinian star chose connection over celebrity.
It’s moments like these that remind the world why Messi is not just admired for his football, but for his character.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Mzansi reactions: Fans moved by Messi’s simplicity
Social media erupted with emotional responses as South Africans expressed their admiration for the humble gesture from one of the world’s greatest athletes. Lucas
"Sometimes I forget that Messi is a human being and he can drive. This just humbled me."
Balack
"Is that Maybach? Damn."
Ian
"Messi on Maybach."
Iconic number7
"Where is the bodyguard lol."
Ix10
"Such a simple man."
Ivan
"Legend."
Tshepo_Mzansi
"I’d faint if I saw Messi at a robot next to me. That’s not just a car. That’s a statement."
Thando_Breezy
"GOAT energy. Even in luxury, the man still looks like he’s on a school run. That’s greatness."
Anele_TheRealist
"Imagine Messi winding down his window to sign your shirt. I would frame that shirt and never wash it."
Nolo_Star
"This is the content I love. Messi just being real. No cameras, no PR. Just vibes."
Messi, who finished sixth in 2024 for The Best FIFA Men’s Player vote and is currently playing in the USA for Inter Miami, reminded Mzansi why he’s still revered—not just for trophies, but for moments like these.
Inside Lionel Messi’s R3.8 Million Maybach GLS 600
Messi's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, worth around R3.8 million, is a luxury SUV known for its elite comfort and power. It features massage seats, Nappa leather, a V8 biturbo engine, and E-Active suspension for a smooth ride. Exclusive and elegant, it’s a fitting ride for football royalty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za