Mohamed Salah Net Worth 2025: Liverpool Star Worth Over R1.7 Billion Through Salary and Endorsements
- Mohamed Salah’s estimated wealth has risen to $90 million (£68 million), fuelled by his lucrative Liverpool contract and endorsement deals with global brands
- Beyond his football salary, Salah reportedly earns an additional £1 million per week through endorsements with Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, and more—especially across the Middle East and Africa
- Off the pitch, Salah lives a quiet life with his wife and daughters. His home is equipped with top-tier fitness and recovery gear, which he likens to a hospital—showcasing his dedication to peak performance
Mohamed Salah remains one of the most marketable footballers in the world in 2025. The Liverpool forward’s estimated net worth has soared to $90 million (£68 million), driven by his on-pitch brilliance and a growing list of endorsements.
Salah’s Liverpool contract and weekly earnings
Much of Salah’s fortune stems from his extended deal with Liverpool, which silenced speculation about a potential exit. His new contract not only reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds but also significantly boosted his earnings. In addition to his club salary, Salah reportedly earns an extra £1 million per week from image rights and endorsement deals, especially across the Middle East and Africa. His strong brand appeal in these regions has turned him into a financial powerhouse beyond the pitch.
Endorsements: adidas, pepsi, and more
Off the field, Salah’s commercial portfolio is impressive. He has signed multi-million-pound deals with global giants such as Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, and Audi. These sponsorships have helped elevate his income and profile. Marketing experts estimate that Salah’s endorsement income now rivals that of some of the biggest names in world sport. His image rights alone generate a substantial weekly income, contributing to the steady rise in his net worth.
Diversified earnings and business savvy
Salah has built a diversified financial empire. He has capitalised on his popularity in the Arab world, leveraging his fame into commercial opportunities ranging from adverts to personal branding. His ability to remain authentic while appealing to a broad audience has only increased his market value.
His representatives have strategically positioned him not just as a football star, but as a cultural icon and philanthropist, particularly within Egypt and the Muslim world.
Mohamed Salah’s family life and home setup
Away from football, Salah leads a relatively private life with his wife, Magi, and their two daughters, Makka and Kayan. Magi keeps a low profile, rarely appearing in public or on social media, though she does attend key Liverpool matches at Anfield. In an interview with France Football, Salah revealed that his home is equipped like a “hospital”, packed with fitness machines and recovery equipment. This dedication to his health and performance highlights the discipline that has fuelled his long-term success.
