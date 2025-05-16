Mohamed Salah’s estimated wealth has risen to $90 million (£68 million), fuelled by his lucrative Liverpool contract and endorsement deals with global brands

Mohamed Salah remains one of the most marketable footballers in the world in 2025. The Liverpool forward’s estimated net worth has soared to $90 million (£68 million), driven by his on-pitch brilliance and a growing list of endorsements.

Mohamed Salah acknowledges the Anfield faithful after Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Image: Liverpool

Source: Getty Images

Salah’s Liverpool contract and weekly earnings

Much of Salah’s fortune stems from his extended deal with Liverpool, which silenced speculation about a potential exit. His new contract not only reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds but also significantly boosted his earnings. In addition to his club salary, Salah reportedly earns an extra £1 million per week from image rights and endorsement deals, especially across the Middle East and Africa. His strong brand appeal in these regions has turned him into a financial powerhouse beyond the pitch.

Endorsements: adidas, pepsi, and more

Off the field, Salah’s commercial portfolio is impressive. He has signed multi-million-pound deals with global giants such as Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, and Audi. These sponsorships have helped elevate his income and profile. Marketing experts estimate that Salah’s endorsement income now rivals that of some of the biggest names in world sport. His image rights alone generate a substantial weekly income, contributing to the steady rise in his net worth.

Diversified earnings and business savvy

Salah has built a diversified financial empire. He has capitalised on his popularity in the Arab world, leveraging his fame into commercial opportunities ranging from adverts to personal branding. His ability to remain authentic while appealing to a broad audience has only increased his market value.

His representatives have strategically positioned him not just as a football star, but as a cultural icon and philanthropist, particularly within Egypt and the Muslim world.

Mohamed Salah’s family life and home setup

Away from football, Salah leads a relatively private life with his wife, Magi, and their two daughters, Makka and Kayan. Magi keeps a low profile, rarely appearing in public or on social media, though she does attend key Liverpool matches at Anfield. In an interview with France Football, Salah revealed that his home is equipped like a “hospital”, packed with fitness machines and recovery equipment. This dedication to his health and performance highlights the discipline that has fuelled his long-term success.

Salah enjoys quiet family time with his wife Magi and daughters Makka and Kayan in their high-tech home. Image:Everything Ev

Source: Twitter

