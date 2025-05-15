Nigerian striker Franklin Ogbonna used fraudulent study and work visas to play for Highlands Park in the ABC Motsepe League

Highlands Park could lose 57 points earned in matches involving Ogbonna, which would drop them from first to 18th place on the log

The points loss could strip Highlands Park of their Gauteng title and eliminate them from the upcoming SAFA National Playoffs in Bloemfontein

Former PSL outfit Highlands Park is on the verge of a shocking setback after revelations that one of their players, Nigerian striker Franklin Ogbonna, used fraudulent visa documents to compete in the ABC Motsepe League. The controversy threatens to wipe 57 points off their tally, drastically altering the club’s position on the league table.

Highlands Park's promotion hopes hang in the balance amid visa fraud allegations involving striker Franklin Ogbonna. Image: Highlands Park

Source: Twitter

Player’s Documents Declared Invalid

An affidavit from the Department of Home Affairs, in which administrative clerk Reshigan Kistan confirms that both the study and general work visas used by Ogbonna are fake. The study visa’s unique control number (877 61509) and the tracking number on the work visa do not correspond with any valid or registered applications within Home Affairs' records. Ogbonna has been a regular feature in the Highlands Park side this season, contributing to matches that earned the club 57 of their total 83 points. If those points are revoked, the club’s standing would plummet to just 26 points, placing them 18th on the log and facing relegation.

Gauteng ABC Motsepe league title in jeopardy

Highlands Park recently celebrated winning the SAFA Gauteng ABC Motsepe League, finishing six points ahead of second-placed Gomora United. With 26 wins, five draws, and three losses from 34 matches, the Lions of the North looked set to represent Gauteng at next month’s national playoffs in Bloemfontein. However, the visa scandal now casts a dark cloud over their triumph. Should SAFA enforce the full penalty, not only will Highlands Park be stripped of their league title, but their playoff hopes will be dashed completely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Franklin Ogbonna’s alleged use of fake documents could cost Highlands Park dearly in the standings. Image: Highlands Park

Source: Twitter

Club’s history adds to the drama

Highlands Park, a former Premier Soccer League (PSL) club, sold its top-flight status to TS Galaxy in September 2020. Since then, they have competed in the lower divisions, hoping to reclaim their place among South Africa’s football elite. This scandal, however, threatens to undo years of rebuilding.

Possible consequences and next steps

The club now awaits a decision from SAFA regarding the points deduction. If sanctioned, it could serve as a harsh lesson on compliance and integrity for all clubs within the ABC Motsepe League. The case also highlights the ongoing challenge of verifying player documentation in South African football.

PSL delays NFD trophy handover amid protests

In a separate but related development, the PSL has confirmed that the Motsepe Foundation Championship trophy will not be handed over this weekend, citing unresolved disciplinary matters.

The delay follows a protest involving Durban City and JDR Stars over an allegedly incorrectly registered player in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. The case has been escalated to the PSL Disciplinary Committee and is awaiting resolution.

Inside former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese’s R5 million restaurant in Pretoria Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has successfully transitioned from professional football to entrepreneurship, launching a premium restaurant in Pretoria called Seventeen Lifestyle and a streetwear brand, Assets Clothing. His ventures reflect his passion for fashion, nightlife, and luxury, including an impressive car collection that mirrors his refined taste. Lebese's journey showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to building a lasting legacy beyond the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News