There are growing claims that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) may be on the verge of appointing a new designer for the Betway Premiership trophy. This speculation follows widespread criticism of the current trophy, which was unveiled earlier this year and crafted by celebrated South African artist Nelson Makamo.

The new Betway Premiership trophy sparked major online debate after its official unveiling. Image: Betway South Africa

Possible change in trophy designer

According to Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, an unnamed source has suggested that the PSL trophy could soon be redesigned. This comes amid murmurs of dissatisfaction over the trophy’s appearance and perceived quality, despite the lengthy wait for its debut at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Backlash over current trophy design

Since its unveiling, the trophy has divided opinion among fans and football insiders alike. Many have pointed out what they say are visible imperfections, such as exposed screws and holes,that give the impression the trophy was rushed rather than carefully finished.

Fans weigh in on trophy controversy

Social media responses reflect a mix of disappointment and humour:

Rams claimed,

"I wouldn't be surprised, looks a bit hurried and unfinished after a whole long wait. Check the screws exposed then some holes 🕳 eish."

Simand Manzini added,

"The tender was given to someone with no idea 🤦🏼🤦🏼."

Marvin Clay said,

"The trophy has a meaning but sometimes it's important to know not all people see as artist especial SA soccer fans."

Jama insisted,

"They must change that thing indeed. Bucs can't win such a horrible league trophy 25/26🏆."

And Siphesihle joked,

“The hubbly, the hubbly😂😂😂😂."

Designed by acclaimed artist Nelson Makamo, the trophy's look has drawn mixed reactions from fans. Image: Betway South Africa

Who is Nelson Makamo?

Nelson Makamo is a South African contemporary visual artist renowned for his emotive portraits, particularly of children from rural South Africa. Born in February 1982 in Modimolle, Limpopo, Makamo developed an early passion for art, which he honed at the Artist Proof Studio in Johannesburg, specialising in printmaking.

Makamo's work is celebrated for its vibrant use of colour and expressive lines, capturing the innocence and optimism of youth. His subjects often reflect the everyday experiences of African children, aiming to challenge and redefine stereotypical representations.

His art has gained international acclaim, with exhibitions in the USA, France, Italy, the Netherlands, England, and Scotland. Notably, his painting "Vision of a Limitless Future," inspired by his cousin Mapule Maoto, was featured on the cover of TIME magazine's 2019 "Optimists" issue.

Makamo's works are part of prestigious collections, including those of Oprah Winfrey, Giorgio Armani, and Annie Lennox. Beyond galleries, he is committed to community engagement, undertaking projects like painting murals in rural schools across South Africa to inspire and uplift local communities.

