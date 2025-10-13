Bafana Bafana face a decisive FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening

The outcome will determine whether South Africa’s long qualifying journey ends in celebration or heartbreak

Briefly News had an exclusive with football analyst Brighton Bafana, who shared what could define Hugo Broos’s men on the night

Bafana Bafana face Rwanda on Tuesday, 13 October 2025 at Mbombela Stadium, looking to seal qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bafana Bafana will have to beat Rwanda to maintain their World Cup qualification hopes alive. Image: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Baana could've had the edge to qualify for the competition, but suffered a huge blow when FIFA deducted three points from their tally after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho back in March.

Hugo Broos’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe last Friday night, a result that felt like two points dropped after they hit the woodwork twice, had an effort cleared off the line, and played part of the match with a man advantage.

That draw handed Benin a two-point lead going into Matchday 10, but Bafana Bafana are still favoured to qualify at least, according to the bookmakers.

What Bafana Bafana need to do to qualify

Only three teams from Group C, Benin, Bafana Bafana, and Nigeria, can still qualify.

Bafana (2nd) will play Rwanda (4th) at the same time that Nigeria (3rd) hosts Benin (1st).

Here’s how teams are separated if level on points:

Goal difference (which currently favours Benin)

Goals scored (Bafana Bafana are level with Benin)

Head-to-head results (which favour Bafana and won’t change after this round)

For Bafana Bafana, the scenarios are simple:

They will miss out on qualification if they:

Lose on Tuesday, or

Draw on Tuesday, or

Win while Benin also win.

Only a Bafana Bafana victory, coupled with a Benin failure to win, will be enough for South Africa to book their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bafana Bafana will also rely on how other games turn out, with the Nigeria versus Benin of great interest. Image: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Analyst’s insight: "Bafana must control pressure moments"

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football analyst Brighton Bafana, who unpacked what’s at stake and what Hugo Broos’s men must do to get over the line.

Bafana explained that “Bafana must take early control and be clinical in front of goal,” adding that their failure to convert against Zimbabwe showed how easily tension crept into the side.”

He said that while the mathematics of the group were clear, the pressure surrounding the occasion could make the match unpredictable.

He added that if South Africa scored first, they would need to manage the game wisely, warning that Rwanda were not a pushover and could punish them on the counter if they lost focus.

On the other fixture, he pointed out that Nigeria’s strong home record might work in South Africa’s favour, but emphasised that Hugo Broos’s men could not depend entirely on that result.

He concluded that Bafana Bafana could only qualify if they won, describing the clash as a mental test rather than a tactical one.

Other qualification paths

There is another route for teams finishing second in their group. The top four best runners-up across all groups will enter a CAF playoff, which could lead to an intercontinental playoff for a possible “wildcard” World Cup ticket.

However, due to Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers, points earned against the last-placed team in each group will not count. For Bafana, that means the four points gained against Zimbabwe are excluded from the ranking of best runners-up.

