Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream has taken a major hit after a frustrating draw left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance

A costly off-field decision has further complicated matters, putting the team's campaign and millions in potential earnings at serious risk

Behind the scenes, tension is brewing as questions mount over who should take responsibility for the blunder that could haunt South African football

South Africa was held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by a resilient Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, 10 October 2025.

The result has plunged Bafana Bafana’s qualification hopes into uncertainty with only one round of fixtures remaining.

Teboho Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho in March even though he was ineligible to play. Image: VISIONHAUS

FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points for fielding ineligible midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, has further complicated their campaign. The ruling saw Bafana drop from the top of Group C, with Benin taking over after securing a crucial victory against Rwanda to open a two-point lead.

Qualification no longer in Bafana’s hands

South Africa’s fate is now out of its control. For Hugo Broos’ men to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, they must defeat Rwanda on Tuesday and hope Nigeria overcome Benin. Failure to do so will see Bafana’s dream of returning to the global stage come to an abrupt end.

If Bafana Bafana stumble in their final group match, the financial setback for SAFA could be severe, with potential losses estimated at around R200 million.

South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria. Image: Charle Lombard

Potential R200 million blow to SAFA

FIFA has yet to publish the official breakdown of prize money for the 2026 World Cup, but the governing body confirmed that the total prize pool will almost double, rising from $440 million (about R7.7 billion) in 2022 to $896 million (approximately R15 billion) for the expanded tournament.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, teams that qualified for the group stage earned a guaranteed $9 million (about R160 million), plus a $1.5 million (R26 million) participation bonus a total of roughly R186 million.

With the 2026 prize money now doubled, qualifying teams are expected to earn close to R200 million or more, a figure South Africa will forfeit if they fail to progress.

If Bafana Bafana fall short, the aftermath will likely see heavy criticism directed at team management. The blunder involving Teboho Mokoena, who was fielded despite being ineligible due to accumulated yellow cards, may have been avoided with proper administrative diligence.

As things stand, team manager Vincent Tseka is under fire for the oversight that has jeopardised South Africa’s World Cup campaign and potentially cost the association millions.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will lead a full investigation into the “incompetence” that led to the sanction, with a comprehensive report to be shared publicly to prevent future mistakes.

