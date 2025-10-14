Victor Osimhen pulled off a top-notch performance as Nigeria thumped Benin 4-0, but it was not enough to secure the automatic ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The Galatasaray striker scored a hat-trick, while Frank Onyeka added the final goal to secure a place in the best second-placed teams in the qualifiers.

Nigeria's win against the Cheetahs also guaranteed South Africa's qualification for the global competition next year.

Osimhen shines as Nigeria beats Benin

Osimhen set the tone and calmed Nigerians' nerves by putting the Super Eagles ahead in the second minute with a brilliant finish after being set up by Samuel Chukwueze.



More to follow...

Source: Briefly News