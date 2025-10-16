Dr Kaizer Motaung, the visionary behind Kaizer Chiefs, marked his 81st birthday this week, celebrating a lifetime of achievements

The Soweto-born football icon turned a modest team into a national powerhouse, leaving a lasting mark on South African sport

Known for his business savvy and societal impact, Motaung continues to inspire generations both on and off the field

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club on Thursday, 16 October 2025, celebrated the club’s founder, Dr Kaizer Motaung, as he reached a remarkable milestone, turning 81 years old.

Dr Kaizer Motaung was honoured in July 2025 with an Honorary doctorate at Wits University. Image: @witsuniversity

Motaung, a football pioneer in South Africa, was born in Soweto in 1944. He made his mark as a talented player, joining Orlando Pirates at the age of 16 before spending time in the United States.

Upon his return, he founded Amakhosi in 1970, laying the foundation for what would become one of Africa’s most iconic football clubs.

A visionary leader behind Kaizer Chiefs’ success

From the outset, Motaung’s vision was clear: to create a professional club capable of competing at the highest level. Under his leadership, Kaizer Chiefs has won multiple league titles and major trophies, cementing its status as a football powerhouse.

The club enjoys a massive following, attracting lucrative sponsorships and building a brand that generates millions annually.

In a statement on social media, the club stated:

"Today we celebrate Dr Kaizer Motaung, a man whose vision and leadership continue to shape the face of South African football and inspire generations across the globe.

From building one of Africa’s most iconic football brands to uplifting communities and redefining what it means to lead with purpose, the Chairman’s influence remains as powerful today as ever.

Let’s come together to celebrate the man, honour his journey, and give a massive shoutout to Dr Kaizer Motaung, the heart and spirit of Amakhosi! Happy 81st Birthday, Chairman!"

In July, Dr. Motaung was honoured with his second doctorate by Wits University, in recognition of his contributions to sports and society in South Africa.

His first doctorate, a Doctor of Social Sciences, was awarded by the University of Cape Town in 2022.

Beyond football: Dr Motaung’s business legacy

Beyond the pitch, Motaung has established himself as a successful businessman. He founded Kaizer Investment Holdings in 1996, diversifying his ventures beyond sports. His company, Kaimot Investments, specialises in asset management, further enhancing his wealth.

Motaung’s business acumen has also helped secure high-profile sponsorships for Kaizer Chiefs with brands such as Vodacom, Toyota, and Nike. These partnerships have significantly contributed to his financial success, making him one of the wealthiest figures in South African football.

Recent estimates place Dr Kaizer Motaung’s net worth at around $60 million (over R1 billion), derived from multiple revenue streams:

The success of Kaizer Chiefs

Lucrative sponsorship deals

Property investments

Various business ventures

Dr Kaizer Motaung’s influence extends far beyond sports, establishing him as one of South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs and a lasting icon in football and business.

Dr Kaizer Motaung founded Kaizer Chiefs Football Club in 1970. Image: @kaizerchiefs

