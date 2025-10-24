South Africa’s football body is under pressure to balance its books, with tough financial decisions on the horizon

A major shake-up could soon affect the national team’s technical bench as leaders tighten spending

Questions now surround the future of the national coach as whispers of salary adjustments grow louder

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is reportedly under growing financial pressure, with reports suggesting the body is struggling to keep its finances afloat.

Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Could Take Pay Cut as ‘Broke’ SAFA Battles Cash Crisis

Source: Getty Images

As part of a cost-saving plan, SAFA has proposed salary reductions ranging from 5% to 25% for its highest earners, including Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Finance committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam revealed that the association’s annual turnover sits at roughly R250 million, with a significant portion more than a quarter directed towards staff wages.

Broos Among Top Earners on the Chopping Block

Broos, who recently guided Bafana Bafana to their first World Cup qualification since 2002, could be among those affected if the proposal is approved.

While the potential salary cuts are expected to affect several top executives and senior technical staff, Sibam said that the plan includes “generous performance bonuses” but only if SAFA’s revenue improves to R350 million.

“We will propose that we reduce their salaries by between 25% and 5%. In better years, they could receive a 2.5% bonus but only once SAFA’s revenue exceeds R350 million,” Sibam told the SABC.

The Belgian tactician’s current contract expires in mid-2026, and with his possible retirement on the horizon, the looming pay reduction could add tension ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in December.

Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Could Take Pay Cut as ‘Broke’ SAFA Battles Cash Crisis

Source: Getty Images

Financial strain could impact national teams

SAFA’s funding problems are not limited to Bafana Bafana. The crisis could spill over to Banyana Banyana and junior national teams, with limited resources threatening preparations and bonuses for upcoming tournaments.

Sibam emphasised that underfunding is not unique to SAFA, pointing to the lack of corporate support for South African football.

He called on the private sector to play a bigger role, saying the game can be a national growth driver if properly backed.

As the association battles to stabilise its books, questions remain about Broos’ future beyond the Afcon.

Will the veteran coach accept a reduced salary, or could SAFA’s money troubles spark yet another change in the Bafana dugout?

One thing is clear: SAFA’s financial storm has come at a critical time for South African football just when hope and momentum seemed to be returning to the national game.

Fran Hilton-Smith Slams SAFA as Desiree Ellis Stays Home

Briefly News previously reported that former Banyana Banyana coach Fran Hilton-Smith has accused SAFA of being “unprofessional” in handling Desiree Ellis’s contract impasse.

Last week, SAFA’s national executive committee (NEC) approved a new four-year contract for Ellis. However, she has not signed the contract, reportedly over disagreements with certain clauses. Ellis’s previous deal expired in July last year, and she has been working month-to-month since.

Source: Briefly News