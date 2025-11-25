UAB offensive lineman Daniel Mincey was arrested after stabbing two teammates hours before a game

Charges include attempted murder and first-degree assault; injured players have been hospitalised

Team continued with Saturday’s matchup as seniors played their final game; Mincey was removed from the roster

University of Alabama at Birmingham offensive lineman Daniel Israel Mincey, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault following a stabbing incident involving two teammates just hours before a scheduled game.

Mincey, from Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested by campus police on Saturday and booked into Jefferson County Jail. Bail was set at $90,000.

Court documents allege that Mincey intentionally tried to kill defensive lineman Jasire Peterson with a knife and inflicted serious injuries on Joshua Underwood, also a defensive lineman.

Mincey’s attorney, David Bigney, said the family is reviewing the case and requested patience as evidence is evaluated.

"We are currently focused on gathering information and reviewing the evidence, which has not yet been fully received," he said.

The incident took place at the UAB football operations centre

The University confirmed the stabbings occurred at the Football Operations Building on campus. The injured players were promptly taken to the hospital and have since been discharged. Interim head coach Alex Mortensen shared in a YouTube statement that he had met with both players, praising their resilience.

Mincey, who transferred to UAB from the University of Kentucky in May, has been removed from the team’s online roster. Previously listed as a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, his current status with the programme has not been officially addressed by the university.

Neither Mincey’s family nor legal team has commented publicly, and the university has not officially confirmed his involvement.

Mortensen also noted that the team proceeded with Saturday’s game against the University of South Florida to allow senior players to compete in their final match, highlighting the squad’s commitment despite recent events.

Following the incident, some players chose to sit out the game, but the team proceeded with the matchup against USF to allow graduating seniors to play their final home game.

Counselling was made available for players affected by the attack. UAB lost the game 48-18, dropping to 3-8 for the season and 1-6 in the American Athletic Conference. Their final game is scheduled for 29 November against Tulsa.

