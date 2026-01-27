Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, announced a major overhaul of African football, including the shift of the Africa Cup of Nations from every two years to every four after 2028

Since taking office in 2021, Motsepe has transformed CAF’s finances and governance, securing the first declared profit in years and implementing new competitions

Motsepe’s close ties with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his bold leadership have sparked speculation about his future on the global stage, including a possible run for FIFA’s presidency

CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will switch from a biennial event to a quadrennial tournament starting after the 2028 edition.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addresses the media in Johannesburg on March 16, 2021, shortly after being elected. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The decision, disclosed on the eve of the just ended 2025 AFCON in Rabat, Morocco which was won by Senegal in January,generated debate among stakeholders, with some critics claiming the announcement was timed to coincide with the tournament to avoid prolonged scrutiny.

Motsepe, 63, who will turn 64 at the end of January 2026, has consistently surprised the football world with bold decisions since taking office. A qualified lawyer and South Africa’s first Black billionaire, he transformed the Mamelodi Sundowns football club after acquiring it in 2004. He assumed the CAF presidency in March 2021, after being persuaded by former South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan, despite initially hesitating due to CAF’s debt and internal conflicts.

CAF reforms under Motsepe

Since taking office, Motsepe has focused on improving CAF’s financial health and governance. Under the previous president, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, CAF faced multiple scandals, including financial mismanagement and a flawed television rights contract with Lagardere. The contract cancellation led to a two-year broadcasting blackout across Africa, during which European football dominated African audiences.

To restore credibility, Motsepe negotiated a new media deal with Swiss-based Infront Sports & Media, backed by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda. These reforms contributed to CAF reporting a profit of $9.48 million for 2023–24, the first declared profit in several years. Motsepe has also introduced the African Nations League, a regional competition intended to provide more exposure for local players, and streamlined the AFCON schedule to reduce pressure on hosts and organizers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) poses with CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 football match between South Africa and Cameroon. Image: Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe’s potential FIFA ambitions

Motsepe’s close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino has fueled speculation about his future in global football administration. Infantino reportedly supported Motsepe’s CAF candidacy, helping him secure the backing of CAF’s 54 member associations. This alliance has prompted discussions about Motsepe’s potential to succeed Infantino at FIFA.

In addition to his CAF duties, Motsepe has navigated complex diplomatic issues, including South Africa’s position on Western Sahara and travel restrictions in Morocco during the COVID-19 pandemic. His appointment of Veron Mosengo-Omba, a FIFA veteran, as CAF’s General Secretary in 2021 further strengthened the administration’s expertise and global connections.

Motsepe has stabilized CAF financially, reduced dependence on FIFA and UEFA handouts, and elevated the organisation’s global profile. Whether he will pursue the FIFA presidency or other leadership roles in African or global sports remains a topic of speculation.

Patrice Motsepe joins $4 billion club

CAF President and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Dr. Patrice Motsepe's wealth has surged in recent weeks, as he officially joined the $4 billion club, thanks to the success of his mining portfolios.

He is South Africa’s first black billionaire and is renowned not only for his mining empire and philanthropy but also for his distinctive lifestyle.

