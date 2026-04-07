Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng has explained why he feels most effective operating as a number 10 rather than out wide.

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The 20-year-old delivered a standout performance, netting twice as the Buccaneers cruised to a commanding 5-0 win over Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena, maintaining momentum in their pursuit of the league title.

Despite the emphatic victory, Pirates remained second on the table, still trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who edged past Durban City 1-0 courtesy of a lone goal from Katlego Ntsabeleng.

Mofokeng, known for his quick feet and agility, also secured consecutive Man of the Match awards. His recent form has seen him score five goals across two games, bringing his season tally to seven goals and five assists from 19 Betway Premiership appearances.

In an interview with SuperSport TV, the Bafana Bafana international was candid about his positional preference, highlighting his comfort in central spaces where he can operate without covering excessive ground on the flanks.

“I believe the way we play at Pirates suits me more in the number 10 role,” he said.

“I’m not really a player who enjoys constant running. I prefer working in tight spaces.

“That’s why I feel the number 10 role fits me best.

“I can still play on the wing, but centrally is where I’m most comfortable.”

Source: Briefly News