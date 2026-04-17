Former Cole Alexander has heaped praise on Lebohang Maboe, describing the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder as one of the club’s most impactful additions in the 2025/26 campaign.

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Maboe rejoined Amakhosi in August 2025, marking a return to familiar territory after progressing through the club’s youth structures. His start, however, was delayed by injury, pushing his debut to October 2025 when Chiefs secured a 3-1 CAF Confederation Cup win over AS Simba.

Since breaking into the side, Maboe has cemented his importance in a deeper midfield role, operating effectively as a number six. His performances have earned him four Man of the Match awards, including an impressive run of three straight recognitions against Durban City FC, Magesi FC, and Orbit College FC, helping drive Chiefs to five consecutive victories.

He has featured 18 times across competitions so far and has become a consistent presence in the starting XI.

Alexander: Maboe is the full package

Alexander believes Maboe’s quality has long been evident, dating back to his spell with Maritzburg United (now Durban City FC).

“He has always ranked among my favourite players, alongside Teboho Mokoena,” Alexander said.

“In my view, he’s a complete footballer. I’ve followed his progress closely—he’s composed and intelligent. He proved his worth at Mamelodi Sundowns, and he was outstanding at Maritzburg United as well.

“Playing for a top side like Sundowns before moving to Chiefs may have strengthened his mental approach. When a player reaches that level, it shows.

“He made a real impact at Sundowns and collected trophies. He’s been a top acquisition for Chiefs, and when people discuss the best signings of the season, his name should definitely come up,” he added.

Source: Briefly News