Ronwen Williams has responded after facing criticism linked to comments circulating online during the FIFA World Cup

The Bafana Bafana captain says football should bring people together despite political tensions affecting discussions around the team

His remarks come as South Africa prepares for a crucial World Cup match amid intense scrutiny from fans and commentators

Ronwen Williams has called for African unity after facing backlash online. Image: Hector Vivas/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has called for African unity after finding himself at the centre of online criticism during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking in Atlanta on Wednesday, 17 June, ahead of South Africa’s crucial group-stage fixture, Williams said he had been targeted over comments he insists he never made.

The goalkeeper addressed growing debate surrounding support for South Africa at the tournament and broader discussions linked to migration and politics. Williams said footballers should not be drawn into political disputes and urged supporters to focus on what happens on the pitch.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, Williams explained:

“I've been a target over the last few days about things that I haven't said.”

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“I didn't speak anything about Africa and people's support for Mexico. I can remember I've always said that as Africa we are one. We support each other in good and bad moments.”

Bafana Bafana captain urges fans to focus on football

Williams acknowledged that criticism directed at him and South Africa had been difficult to deal with.

“It does hurt,” he said.

“I've been attacked, obviously my country as well, for things that are going on back home. I've always said, players are human beings as well. We go through it.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns star stressed that footballers want to concentrate on their profession rather than becoming involved in political debates.

“You want to focus on doing your job, which is being a footballer, but then you get involved in politics and you don't want to get into that space,” Williams said.

World Cup pressure grows as South Africa seek response

The comments come as South Africa continue their FIFA World Cup campaign under significant pressure following their opening defeat to Mexico. Williams said the atmosphere around the tournament demonstrated football’s ability to unite people from different nations and backgrounds.

“We are in Atlanta now and I see so many Africans, South Africans, people from Mexico in one room. That's the beauty of sport, that's the beauty of football,” he said.

“So let's just enjoy, let's have a wonderful time, and we leave politics to the politicians. Let us just play football, enjoy ourselves, and criticise for what happens on the field.”

Ronwen Williams calls for African unity and urges football fans to leave politics to politicians as Bafana Bafana face World Cup challenges and xenophobia backlash. Image: Hector Vivas/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

He concluded with a direct appeal for solidarity.

“So, yeah, as Africa, let's unite and let's keep going.”

Williams' remarks arrive at a sensitive moment for both South African football and wider discussions affecting the country. With Bafana Bafana fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive, the captain has urged supporters to judge the team on football matters while promoting unity across the continent.

Hugo Broos under pressure ahead of Czechia clash

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos delivered a fiery response to critics ahead of South Africa's crucial FIFA World Cup match against Czechia.

The Belgian coach dismissed criticism from former players and social media commentators, insisting he would continue selecting his team his own way. With South Africa needing a positive result to stay in contention, the pressure on both Broos and his players continues to grow.

Source: Briefly News