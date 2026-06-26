Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup celebrations reportedly took an unexpected turn after the final whistle

A South Korean star was involved in a heated exchange as emotions spilt over behind the scenes

FIFA officials reportedly stepped in after tensions briefly flared between members of the two camps

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Bafana Bafana's World Cup celebrations reportedly sparked a confrontation after their victory over South Korea. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages was followed by a tense off-field exchange after their celebrations reportedly interrupted South Korea's post-match media interviews.

The incident unfolded after South Africa secured a memorable 1-0 victory over South Korea on 25 June 2026. Thapelo Maseko scored the goal that sent Hugo Broos' men into the Round of 32. The result also left the Taeguk Warriors facing an anxious wait to discover whether they would progress as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Bafana Bafana celebrations interrupt South Korea interviews

According to The Mirror, South Africa's players and staff entered the mixed zone singing loudly. They celebrated one of the country's biggest achievements on football's grandest stage.

The publication reports that the celebrations were so loud they disrupted interviews. South Korea's players were conducting the interviews with members of the media.

Despite requests from reporters and South Korean officials for the celebrations to quieten down, the singing reportedly continued. The celebrations showed no signs of stopping.

The Mirror further reports that tensions briefly rose when one South African team official allegedly slowed down while walking through the area. This was allegedly after a South Korean counterpart gestured for them to move along.

South Africa’s World Cup celebrations reportedly sparked a tunnel clash. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea star Hwang In-beom demands respect

The incident prompted an immediate reaction from Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom. According to the publication, Hwang shouted:

"Hurry up and move."

He then added:

"Please show some respect."

The publication reports that FIFA media officials and members of the South Korean delegation stepped in to calm the situation before it escalated further. The interviews resumed without incident.

Speaking after the match, Hwang chose to focus on his team's disappointing performance rather than the confrontation.

"Rather than pointing to a specific cause, the poor result came because we were lacking in many areas overall," he said.

Hwang added:

"Anything I say will sound like an excuse. Ultimately, we lost because we weren't good enough. If we get another opportunity, we will need to approach it with much more desperation."

South Korea's fate now out of their hands after defeat by Bafana Bafana

Following the defeat, South Korea must now rely on results elsewhere to determine whether they advance to the knockout stages as one of the competition's best third-placed teams. The Asian side no longer controls its own destiny after losing to Bafana Bafana.

While South Africa celebrated one of the greatest nights in the country's football history, South Korea were left reflecting on a painful defeat that could end their World Cup campaign.

The reported confrontation was brief and was quickly brought under control by FIFA officials and team staff. As Bafana Bafana looked ahead to the knockout stages, South Korea were left hoping other results would keep their World Cup dream alive.

Bafana Bafana eye another World Cup upset against Canada

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana believe they have what it takes to upset Canada and continue their remarkable FIFA World Cup journey.

Hugo Broos' men head into the Round of 32 clash buoyed by a disciplined defensive display against South Korea and the expected return of midfield general Teboho Mokoena.

Source: Briefly News