Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi praised the club for retaining striker Khanyisa Mayo despite a difficult debut season at Amakhosi

Mayo scored just once in 15 appearances last season on loan from Algerian club CR Belouizdad before his move was made permanent

Mayo will miss the start of the new PSL campaign after undergoing hernia surgery, with his return expected two months after the operation

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi has backed the Soweto giants' choice to retain striker Khanyisa Mayo ahead of the new season, saying the forward has the quality to vindicate the club's faith in him.

Mayo endured a difficult debut campaign at Amakhosi last season, managing only one goal in 15 appearances while on loan from Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad.

Despite that underwhelming return, the Glamour Boys have since made the ex-Cape Town City forward's signing permanent, handing him a fresh opportunity to cement his place in the squad.

Tsotetsi urges Mayo to seize his chance

Tsotetsi told Soccer Laduma that he views the decision as sound, pointing to Mayo's untapped potential as the basis for optimism heading into the new campaign.

"They've made a good decision," Tsotetsi said. "Yes, he didn't do so well last season, but they still believe in him and that he can still give more. It shows that they believe in him, and the player must repay the confidence that has been shown in him."

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The former defender also highlighted the arrival of a new head coach as a factor that could help Mayo rediscover his best form.

"He should give his best because there is a lot of potential in him. I believe he can do much better in the coming season because he is a quality player," Tsotetsi added.

"The team has shown that they have confidence in him, despite not having a good season. With the new coach at the club, it will boost his confidence further. I am sure he will work hard to play regularly."

Hernia surgery to delay Mayo's return

Mayo's road to recapturing form faces an immediate obstacle. The striker remained in South Africa while Kaizer Chiefs travelled to Spain for pre-season preparations, having undergone hernia surgery. He is not expected to be available for approximately two months, ruling him out of the club's pre-season tour.

Chiefs have recorded consecutive draws against Spanish side Elche and Saudi club Al Kholood during their preparations in Spain. Mayo will also likely miss the start of the Premier Soccer League season, with Amakhosi set to open their campaign against newly-promoted Kruger United.

Source: Briefly News