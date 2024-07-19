Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the Test against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024, is something to look forward to.

The Boks will play the historic match in Bloemfontein, and it will feature several new stars along with a new captain in Salmaan Moerat

Local rugby fans said they are looking forward to the match on social media while they are excited to see the Bok debutants show their skills

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said he expects the historic match against Portugal to be an 'experience' on Saturday, 20 July 2024, in Bloemfontein.

The coach complimented Portugal ahead of their first-ever Test match against the Boks, while the match will also feature the first-time lock, Salmaan Moerat, captaining the world champions.

Rassie Erasmus speaks about Portugal

Speaking via social media, Erasmus said the match will be exciting due to the Europeans' style of play.

Erasmus said:

"It's a good Portugal team, and they do play a brand that's helluva entertaining and fast. There will be a lot of support for them… All in all, it will be a very nice experience to look forward to."

The match will be a special occasion for prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who will make his Bok debut in his hometown.

Fans cannot wait for Boks v Portugal

Local rugby fans said on social that they are excited to watch the Boks face Portugal as they believe it will be a great preview for the future.

Beverley Longbottom is excited:

"Good luck, guys. Will be great to see the green and gold back on the field tomorrow."

Sine Afrikan wants to see more matches against teams like Portugal:

"I don't know how possible this would be, but can you try to organise more matches with developing teams like Portugal? Not only would such matches help to keep our players sharp, but it would allow us to develop a bigger pool of Springboks players."

Lamese Fredericks backs the Boks:

"Go Springboks!!!!! You got this."

Shaheid Schrueder praised Rassie:

"Amazing special part of our country. Thank you to Dr Rassie for these Springboks."

Vuyani Monelo wants the players to show their abilities:

" It's all about the new captain, debutants and those who were on the sidelines waiting in the wings to seize the opportunity. They must step up, be counted and prove their agility and their potential is more than its worth."

The Springboks welcome new faces to their squad

As Briefly News reported, the Springboks have welcomed several new stars to their training squad ahead of their match against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Elrigh Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Quan Horn, Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruan Venter have joined the squad ahead of the historic Test.

