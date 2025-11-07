Rassie Erasmus’s latest Springboks team announcement has sparked light-hearted talk of mind games before the France Test

Siya Kolisi is set to earn his 100th cap, while Erasmus celebrates his 50th match as head coach

A quirky team graphic has fuelled speculation and laughter among fans ahead of Saturday’s clash in Paris

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed his team to face France in Paris on Saturday, 9 November 2025, in what will be a rematch of their thrilling 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Captain Siya Kolisi will make his 100th Test appearance in the Green and Gold, while Erasmus reaches a milestone of his own his 50th Test in charge of South Africa.

Fans on social media have joked about a curious team graphic shared by SA Rugby, where number 8 Jasper Wiese appeared on the same line as the backline players. While clearly an innocent design quirk, many were quick to laugh off the idea that it might be one of Erasmus’s trademark mind games.

Erasmus has made notable adjustments in both the forwards and backline. Boan Venter replaces the injured Ox Nche at loosehead prop, while Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Damian Willemse return to the starting lineup. RG Snyman shifts to the bench, making way for Kwagga Smith, who is nursing a minor niggle.

The backline sees Willemse at fullback, Cheslin Kolbe on the wing, and the experienced midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel taking centre stage. Halfbacks Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are tasked with directing play, while Kurt-Lee Arendse provides additional pace and attacking firepower out wide.

Fan reactions to Rassie Erasmus's mind games

Jesse Kriel’s rise and the Boks’ dominant record in France

Jesse Kriel, once criticised for inconsistency, has transformed into one of the Springboks’ most reliable performers. The Canon Eagles centre seized his opportunity in 2023 after Lukhanyo Am’s injury and has since become a key leader even captaining the side in 2025.

The Springboks also boast an impressive record on French soil, winning 14 of 15 Rugby World Cup matches played there across 1999, 2007 and 2023. At the Stade de France, the Boks have won 10 of their 13 encounters, with their only defeat coming against Ireland during the 2023 World Cup Pool stages.

