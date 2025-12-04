The full list of teams Rassie Erasmus coached: from Cheetahs to Springboks
Rassie Erasmus coached powerhouse teams with strategic brilliance and fierce determination. Through his innovative coaching methods, meticulous technical analysis, and strategic acumen, he led teams to win rugby championships. These include the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup and the Cheetahs' Currie Cup in 2005 and 2006.
It’s a 24-hour job to keep believing. If you’re going to fall, fall on your own sword. Don’t start pleasing people.
Key takeaways
- Rassie Erasmus began his coaching career in 2004 as the head coach of the Cheetahs, leading them to win the Currie Cup in 2005 and 2006 consecutively.
- Under Erasmus's leadership, South Africa's national team, the Springboks, won the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
- He currently serves as the head coach of the Springboks until 2027 as per his contract.
- Rassie and his ex-wife, Nicolene, finalised their divorce on April 29, 2024.
Rassie Erasmus' profile summary
Full name
Johan "Rassie" Erasmus
Date of birth
November 5, 1972
Age
53 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Despatch, Eastern Cape province, South Africa
Current residence
Cape Town, South Africa
Nationality
South African
Relationship status
Divorced
Ex-wife
Nicolene
Children
Carli, Nicki, and Jani
Education
University of the Free State
Profession
Former rugby player and rugby coach
Social media
Exploring the teams Rassie Erasmus coached
Rassie Erasmus, renowned for his strategic acumen and leadership, has coached several top rugby teams in his over two-decade career. These include:
1. Free State Cheetahs/Cheetahs
- Role: Head coach
- Duration: 2004-2007
- Achievements: Currie Cup in 2005 and 2006
After retiring from playing professional rugby, Rassie began his coaching career when he was appointed the head coach of Free State Cheetahs for the 2004 Vodacom Cup. During his time with the Cheetahs, he led them to the Vodacom Cup semi-finals and the Currie Cup success in 2005 and 2006. Rassie was also with the team in their debut Super 14 season in 2006.
2. Stormers
- Role: Head coach
- Duration: 2008-2011
- Achievement: Super Rugby final in 2010 and semi-finals in 2011
Rassie Erasmus' coaching career with the Stormers began in 2008. Although he never led the team to winning a championship during his coaching tenure, he helped improve their performances.
The former rugby player also saw them strengthen their Super Rugby performance. During his time with the Stormers, he undertook the senior coaching role for Western Province around 2009.
3. Munster
- Role: Head coach
- Duration: 2016-2017
- Achievement: Pro12 final and European Champions Cup semi-final
In July 2016, Rassie joined Irish provincial side Munster as the director of rugby. However, following the death of the team's head coach, Anthony Foley, Erasmus took over as the head coach for the rest of the season.
4. Springboks
- Role: Head coach
- Duration: 2018–2019, 2024–present
- Achievements: 2019 Rugby World Cup
Rassie served as a technical adviser to the Springboks during the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups. He later became the head coach in 2018. Under his leadership, the Springboks clinched the 2019 Rugby World Cup before stepping down.
Erasmus resumed his role as the Springboks coach in early 2024, and his contract extends through 2027. He recently led Springboks to a win against Ireland, by 24-13, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on November 22, 2025. This is a performance that confirmed their number one ranking in the rugby world.
What team did Rassie Erasmus play for?
Rassie Erasmus played for several teams during his rugby playing career. He represented Free State, the Cats, the Golden Lions, and the Stormers. He also capped 36 times between 1997 and 2001.
During his club career, he captained the Cats and played in the Super 12 competition, finishing as runner-up in 2000 and 2001. He retired from playing after the 2003 season with the Stormers.
Rassie Erasmus' net worth and earnings
Briefly News estimates his net worth to be between R100 million and R200 million. He derives his earnings from coaching and strategic investments over his long rugby career.
According to The South African, Rassie Erasmus' salary is estimated at £650,000 per year (approximately R15 million). This figure places him among the highest-paid coaches in South Africa.
About Rassie Erasmus' wife and children
Rassie tied the knot with Nicolene, a former nurse, before 2003. They were blessed with three daughters, Nikkie, Carli, and Jani. Following irreconcilable differences, they filed for a divorce, which was finalised on April 29, 2024, ending their 20-year marriage.
Reports of their alleged divorce were confirmed through leaked court records in the Cape High Court. However, Rassie's lawyer declined to talk about the divorce. The lawyer said,
Lawyers ... do not comment on clients’ personal matters.
Despite calling off their marriage, Rassie and Nicolene continue to co-parent their three daughters. For instance, in July 2025, they met to celebrate their twin daughters', Nikki and Carli, 21st birthday.
Rassie Erasmus' age and early life
Johan "Rassie" Erasmus (53 years old as of 2025) was born on November 5, 1972, in Despatch, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa. He grew up in challenging circumstances, with his father struggling with addiction.
In an interview with the Guardian, Erasmus talked of his father's alcoholism. He said,
He slapped himself on his legs over and over again … it upset me and I wanted to protect him, so I would lie next to him and hold his hand … Some nights you felt he would never stop.
Trivia
- Rassie attended the University of the Free State, where he honed his rugby skills.
- Erasmus received the World Rugby Coach of the Year award in 2019.
- Rassie was diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Conclusion
The teams Rassie Erasmus coached reflect his unmatched passion when it comes to the game. After playing rugby for close to a decade, Rassie transitioned into coaching, helping teams win championships through his leadership.
