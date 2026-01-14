Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus enjoys downtime after guiding South Africa to a historic 2025 season

Erasmus shared a playful Instagram clip taking an ice-cold swim, earning praise from fans for his relaxed holiday mood

South Africa is set to launch its Nations Championship campaign in July, facing England, Scotland, and Wales in a new global tournament

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is still in holiday mode, relaxing after a hugely successful 2025 rugby season. South African rugby fans savoured a near-perfect year that saw the Boks reach the summit of the World Rugby Rankings, having retained the Rugby Championship.

Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

In the meantime, Erasmus is enjoying some much-deserved downtime away from the rigorous field of play. On Monday, 12 January 2026, he shared an Instagram clip of himself taking an ice-cold swim, accompanied by a lighthearted caption:

"A year later, still very cold.. Thank you, Stefan and Iglu man."

The post attracted lots of love from South African rugby fans:

@officialunityfirst:

“Looking gorgeous and relaxed.”

@dr_fabkaybe:

“We love you, Rassie, please take good care of yourself.”

@pretorian_nomad:

“Lekka coach.”

@stusummerfield:

“Stay strong, Doc. Thanks for the inspiration.”

@juandre:

“Looking great, Dr Rassie. Prioritising your health has made a significant difference in the last year.”

@sistermelina:

“You are so hot, man.”

Erasmus recently also posted an iconic Nike ad shot in 1999, in which he threw a subtle jab at the England rugby team. South Africa is set to face England in the Nations Championship in July.

A general view of a scrum during the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Springboks gear up for Nations Championship

This year marks the launch of the new Nations Championship, bringing together SANZAAR nations, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams for a global tournament held in July and November. After six rounds, the competition will conclude with an unprecedented Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November.

South Africa will open their campaign against England at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on 4 July. The sides last met in 2024, when the Springboks claimed a 29–20 victory. A week later, the Boks face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on 11 July, aiming to build on their 32–15 win last year. The final July fixture sees South Africa take on Wales at Kings Park, Durban, on 18 July, with memories of the previous season’s emphatic 73–0 win providing confidence.

Springboks to host All Blacks

August will bring another chapter of rugby’s most storied rivalry as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series. The first Test takes place at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September and a fourth fixture on 12 September at a venue still to be confirmed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43–10 victory over New Zealand.

