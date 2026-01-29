Carli Erasmus, twin daughter of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, revealed a bold new blonde hairstyle on Instagram, sparking excitement among followers

Both Carli and her twin sister Nikkie are talented sportswomen, actively pursuing netball while balancing university studies at Stellenbosch University

Carli plays professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League, and Rassie Erasmus has expressed pride in supporting his daughters’ sporting ambitions

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus's twin daughter, Carli, took to social media to show off her bold new blonde hairstyle. Her striking look captivated South Africans on Instagram, with followers raving about her beautiful transformation.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

Carli is a twin to Nikkie, who is dating DHL Stormers and Springboks star Andre Hugo Venter. The sisters celebrated their 21st birthdays last year in July, sharing the occasion with close family, including their mother Nicolene, who finalised her divorce from Rassie in April 2024.

Rachel Kolisi leads the reactions

In her latest Instagram reel, Carli showcased her vibrant golden blonde hairstyle, which had her followers buzzing in the comments section. Former Springboks WAG, Rachel Kolisi, was one of the notable people who reacted to the post.

@anja.esterhuysen:

"You look stunning."

@nikkierasmus:

"Ugh, you are too beautiful."

@francois_vanaz:

"Whoa."

@larasteyn:

"Love. Stunning."

@janine:

"Beautiful, obviously obsessed."

@zoe_tobias:

"You look gorgeous, girl."

@ziyanda_mwezo:

"Too good, Carli. Too good."

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus's twins Nikkie and Carli during a rugby match. Image: @nikkieerasmus

Carli and Nikkie follow their father’s footsteps

Carli and Nikkie are also accomplished sportspeople, following in the iconic footsteps of their father by playing netball. Both sisters are students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa's top tertiary institutions. Nikkie is pursuing a degree in psychology, while Carli studies in the humanities faculty.

Their passion for sport mirrors their father’s career path. Both coach netball at Stellenberg High School, and Carli plays professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League. In an interview with News24 Sport, Rassie expressed his pride in Carli’s commitment to netball and revealed that he has been learning the rules of the game to better support her. "I’m very proud of her," he said.

Nikkie prefers staying behind the scenes, balancing her academic commitments with her passion for mentoring young athletes.

Though Rassie often dominates sports headlines, his daughters have made selective public appearances, mainly to maintain normalcy in their lives. In a 2025 YOU Magazine interview, the twins described their father as “a hero but also just dad,” expressing pride in his achievements while maintaining normalcy in their daily lives.

