Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus shared adorable moments online with his 'best friend' Kwedini, winning over rugby fans

Despite a busy rugby schedule, Erasmus enjoys quality downtime with his loyal canine companion

As the Springboks brace themselves for a tough 2026 season, Erasmus finds time to relax and bond with his furry best friend

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has a best friend he loves showing off on social media. Erasmus was once married but officially divorced his then-wife Nicolene in 2024.

Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

The couple has three daughters together: the twins Carli and Nikkie, and Jani. While it is not publicly known if the 53-year-old has moved on romantically, he certainly has a loyal companion who keeps him company online.

Meet Rassie Erasmus's best friend, Kwedini

Erasmus’ pet dog, Kwedini, whose name means “a boy” in the IsiXhosa language, has become a fan favourite.

Despite spending most of his time on the rugby field, Erasmus enjoys downtime with Kwedini when there is less rugby action. Rugby fans have found these moments endearing, flooding social media with comments:

@leeannpos:

"What a beautiful fur baby."

@alta:

"Most beautiful dog yet."

@heid:

"Man's best friend."

@jade:

"Loving the Kwedini content."

@marjrhodes:

"Oh my word, I love this dog."

@karinhotye:

"So adorable."

@matthew:

"Someone looks like they need the international season to start up again."

@africanrich10:

"Bizarre owes us another World Cup after showing us this."

Rassie Erasmus prepares for a tough season

The Springboks are currently on an international break after an eventful 2025 season, which saw the team retain the Rugby Championship. The year ended on a high note as South Africa dominated the end-of-year Quilter Nations Series, finishing with an 86% winning record and maintaining their top position in the world rankings.

Looking ahead to 2026, Erasmus knows it will be a challenging year with consecutive Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales in July. The intensity increases with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, concluding 12,800 kilometres from home in Baltimore, USA. In August, South Africa will host New Zealand for a four-match series, beginning at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by Cape Town on 29 August, Johannesburg on 5 September, and a fourth venue yet to be confirmed on 12 September. South Africa will aim to replicate last year’s dominant 43–10 victory over New Zealand.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks head coach, arrives at the stadium before the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: David Rogers

Erasmus believes that clever squad rotation and trusting the depth of his players will be essential for a successful 2026 international season. With one of the toughest calendars in recent memory, bold decisions will be required to balance immediate results while preparing for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. For now, Erasmus can relax and bond with his best friend Kwedini as he re-energises for the season ahead.

Rassie Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the gameplan the team wants to implement.

