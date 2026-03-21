Welsh club rugby legend, Geoff ‘Tommo’ Thomas, has died at the age of 74, and he is known for playing over 1,000 matches

The Welsh club released a heartfelt tribute to celebrate the rugby legend after his passing and described him as a gentleman

The news about Thomas' passing gathered several condolences from the Welsh Rugby club fans and others on social media

The rugby world has been rocked with another devastating news as legendary club player, Geoff Thomas, who is also affectionately known as ‘Tommo’, has passed away at the age of 74.

Reports have it that Tommo died on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Wales, with the nature and circumstances surrounding his death not made known to the public.

Thomas had been a devoted member of Llanishen RFC, astonishingly playing in over 1,000 matches, a feat the club described as "truly remarkable."

The South African rugby community recently lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

Llanishen RFC announce Thomas passing

Llanishen RFC took to their official page on Facebook to pay a heartfelt tribute and also announce the passing of Thomas earlier this week.

Having been a central figure at the club for more than 40 years, he became an integral part of its identity. News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Welsh rugby.

"Llanishen RFC is deeply saddened to announce the passing of a true club legend, Geoff Thomas, known to all as Tommo," the Welsh Club statement reads on Facebook.

A beloved presence on tours and in the clubhouse, Geoff was affectionately nicknamed 'Great Uncle Tommo' by many around the walls of the club.

Fans join Llanishen RFC to pay tribute

Thomas is a popular figure amongst the Llanishen RFC fans, and many joined the Welsh rugby club in paying tribute and sharing condolences on social media, and are getting to know about the passing of the rugby legend.

Bob McKenzie reacted:

"Great guy who was very welcoming when we first rocked up in the early 70s. I can hear him and Shuffler laughing now."

Michael David O'Neill commented

"RIP Geoff, so sad he was an absolute gentleman and a true legend for Llanishen RFC. I had the privilege of playing many games with him throughout the 80s, fly high with the best Tommo 🙏🙏."

Ronnie Dobbie wrote:

"First met him while visiting with McEwan’s Marauders ’72, never a dull moment! Sad loss, gone bar-diving with Shuffler."

Christopher McKenzie said:

"RIP Tommo, lots of fun times in the mid 80’s on and off the playing field and on tour to Ayr. A tough old cookie to have played over a 1000 games for Llanishen RFC- a record that will probably never be beaten. Always nice to catch up with you in recent years. ‘Legend ‘is a word often overused, but in your case is very appropriate- red and black definitely ran through your veins. Have a great re-Union with Shuffler."

Mike Dacey shared:

"Gutted to hear this. Tommo and I shared many post-match reviews in the club during my years at Llanishen, which were full of wisdom, criticism and laughs. He was one of the nicest blokes I’d met at the club, and I know he’ll be missed dearly by so many. RIP Tommo ❤️🖤."

Stuart Mahoney added:

"Sad news, condolences to his family, RIP Geoff😢"

SA rugby player dies during rugby training

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby player passed on after getting injured during a training session.

According to the report, the youngster received medical attention after getting injured, but sadly, he was unable to survive.

Source: Briefly News