The rugby world has been thrown into mourning after a rising star, Noah Johannssen, passed on at the age of 22

The young rugby star died a few weeks before his birthday after joining a new club ahead of the 2026 season

The reports about Johannssen's passing sparked different condolences from rugby lovers on social media

The rugby community worldwide are mourning after a promising player for the North Sydney Bears, Noah Johannssen, tragically passed away only weeks before turning 23 on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Australia.

North Sydney Bears forward Noah Johannssen has tragically passed away at 22. Photo: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

A GoFundMe page set up to assist his family described the 22-year-old as “an incredible brother, son, uncle, and friend, as well as a talented footballer who brought light into every room,” though no cause of death was disclosed as of this writing.

Johannssen, who would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on April 23, had recently linked up with the Bears ahead of the 2026 campaign following his move from the Wests Tigers. He had not yet featured in an official match for the club before his passing.

In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa and also a young player who died during training.

Johannssen’s move to the Bears

The young rugby star made nine appearances in the NSW Cup during the 2025 season for the Western Suburbs Magpies, the feeder team of the Wests Tigers, before completing his move to North Sydney Bears. He also took part in an NRL pre-season clash for the Tigers against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2025.

Regarded as a highly promising rugby player, Johannssen was tipped to play a key role for the Bears in 2026. He was also considered a potential candidate for the Perth Bears’ feeder system, with hopes of earning an NRL opportunity once the expansion side enters the competition.

Noah Johannssen passed away a few weeks before his 23rd birthday in Australia. Photo: North Sydney Bears

Source: Instagram

North Sydney Bears pay tribute

North Sydney Bears released an official statement on their Instagram page to confirm the death of Johannssen, also paying tribute to the youngster, acknowledging his impact despite his short stint with the club.

“Noah had only been part of our NSW Cup squad for five months, but he left a lasting mark through his energy, commitment, and the respect he showed to everyone,” the statement read.

“His passing has deeply affected our players, staff, and the entire Bears community. CEO Gareth Holmes said, ‘Noah was a young man of outstanding character. This is a tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.’”

Noah's brother Tim Johannssen also took to his Instagram page to post a heartfelt tribute on Saturday night, honouring his brother's life and influence.

“My brother, my lifelong love. I’ll always carry you with me. I’m forever grateful for everything you did for me—the person I’ve become is because of you,” he wrote.

Fans worldwide joined the North Sydney Bears and Tim to pay tribute to Johannssen on social media.

Nathan Hayes wrote:

"RIP Noah, sending condolences to his family at this sad time."

Chris Allard shared:

"Rest in Peace. Thoughts with the Johannssen family 💚."

Jack Ndlovu wrote:

"Oh, dear, that's so sad, RIP young man 😞"

bron_dancingintherain said:

"Heartbreaking news. Sending thoughts & condolences to his family, friends & the North Sydney Bears footy community. RIP Noah."

suzcares added:

"So young😢 Our Sincerest & Deepest Condolences to the family & friends 🧡 Sending strength & hoping in time the memories 🙏 will carry you 🙏"

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two-weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News