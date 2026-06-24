Makazole Mapimpi’s private world as a husband and father has captured attention after a rare family glimpse emerged online

The Springbok winger’s wife shared a special Father’s Day moment that surprised many rugby fans

From personal heartbreak to building a family of his own, Mapimpi’s journey continues to inspire South Africans

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Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated by his wife, Sasha de Souza, in a rare family moment on Father’s Day on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Mapimpi became a father in 2024, and the couple celebrated their son’s birthday with a Disney-themed party in 2025. The rugby star’s marriage and Sasha’s pregnancy were kept private, so when a picture of Mapimpi was shared on social media, many South Africans were pleasantly surprised.

Sasha de Souza shares a photo of Mapimpi and son

This past Sunday, Sasha posted an adorable photo via Instagram Stories of Makazole holding their baby at the beach. As always, Sasha concealed the baby’s face with an emoji.

The Mapimpis have largely kept their marriage private. It was only revealed by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in September 2024 that the Sharks winger was married and a father. In May, Sasha shared a photo of the thoughtful present she received from one of her children on Mother's Day. She was gifted a gorgeous pink mug.

Makazole Mapimpi’s family tragedy

Mapimpi’s life has been marked by tragedy. He lost his mother at the age of 14 after his father had abandoned the family years earlier. His grandmother later became his primary caregiver.

Five years later, his sister passed away from a brain illness, while his only brother reportedly died from an electric shock, according to RugbyPass. These devastating losses left Mapimpi without an immediate family. During the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, players were asked to provide pictures of their families for their jerseys.

When Erasmus requested family photos from the winger, Mapimpi could only provide a picture of himself, quietly explaining that he had nobody left. During that period, he leaned on teammates and friends as his family.

Mapimpi recently showed off his R2.8 million Mercedes-AMG in a stylish Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. Paired with a sharp, tailored outfit, the rugby star’s effortless fashion sense drew praise from followers, with many calling him a “fashion killer” and applauding his wardrobe.

The Sharks star also recently celebrated a major milestone after earning his 100th cap for the club. Sasha de Souza was present at Kings Park Stadium to celebrate the South African rugby star’s landmark appearance over the weekend.

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News