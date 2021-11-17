Lionel Messi helped Argentina qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after playing a 0-0 draw with Brazil away from home

The Abiceleste secured an automatic ticket after Ecuador defeated Chile by 1-0 in the CONMEBOL qualifiers

The entire Argentine team held up a banner in support of Sergio Aguero who is having a heart problem

Argentina qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite playing a goalless draw with their bitter rivals Brazil, Marca, Daily Mail.

Summary of the game

It was a quiet night for Lionel Messi and his teammates as the match did not produce any goals but sealed their passage into the Mundial.

Messi and teammates show solidarity to Aguero as Argentina qualify for World Cup. Photo by Daniel Jayo

Vinicius Junior came closest in the game but was denied by Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Nicolas Otamendi was lucky not to have git a red card he elbowed Matheus Cunha inside the box as the referee ruled out any foul or a penalty to Brazil.

Messi was spotted struggling with his left knee which slowed him down in the second half of the match.

The match ended in a statement with Messi and the rest of the squad assuring their fans that they would be at the World Cup next year.

Argentine show solidarity for Aguero

Meanwhile, before the game, Messi led his teammates in holding up a banner showing support for Sergi Aguero who has a heart problem.

The Argentine striker has been advised to stay off the game for three months after developing a heart problem during a La Liga fixture with Alavaes.

The banner was accompanied with a photo of Aguero celebrating a goal for Argentina as it read:

"We are all with you, Kun."

