A beautiful woman decided to school peeps on the viral trigger challenge, showing them how it should be done

TikTok user @jocelynmo._ posted her trigger challenge clip, showing off her undeniably on-point dance moves

People were blown away by the gorgeous woman's effortless moves and flooded the comment section with praise

The trigger challenge has blown up and this saucy lady has schooled peeps, showing them just how it is done. She’s got the moves!

TikTok user @jocelynmo._ dropped an impressive Trigger challenge clip that left many clapping in her glory. Image: TikTok / (@jocelynmo._)

Sneezing their way into the challenge, people all over the world have taken their shot at the viral dance challenge.

TikTok user @jocelynmo._ confidently tackled the challenge. Getting out there, afro and all, the good sis showed the world how it is done.

The skills this lady oozed are something!

People react to the undeniably lit trigger challenge clip

Seeing the effortless moves this stunner dropped left people snapping their fingers! Peeps live for lit challenge clips like this one.

The comment section was overflowing with applauding peeps as they basked in the glory of this lady's litty dance moves.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Theeverdinec said:

“Now tell me who was looking at you and got you distracted ”

@user54816646943185 said:

“U nailed it”

@olami_posi said:

“Please do another one... I was washing my earpiece earlier”

@Sunshine Rays said:

“Best one so far”

