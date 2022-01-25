A letter United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a little girl back in March 2020 has resurfaced on social media

In the handwritten letter, the PM had showered encomiums on the girl for cancelling her birthday party due to lockdown

This comes as Prime Minister Johnson is under fire and being investigated for having parties in his official residence during that same lockdown period

A resurfaced letter UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a little girl in March 2020 commending her for cancelling her birthday party due to lockdown has stirred reactions on the net.

The Prime Minister is under serious fire and is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over reports that he recently had parties in his official residence at the same period the European nation entered its first lockdown.

He hailed the kid for setting a great example Photo Credit: @ladbible, WPA Pool

In the letter shared on Instagram by @ladbible, Johnson hailed the girl identified as Josephine for being a great example in choosing to cancel her celebration.

Another handwritten letter the aforementioned media shared indicated that Johnson learnt of Josephine's decision to cancel her party in a letter she had sent to him during that period.

The recent report of him having parties during the first lockdown has sparked a conversation of the government making a directive in the interest of the nation and doing something else.

The letter sparks reactions

@wanderwonderwhere stated:

"Why is everyone’s handwriting in this country a slap on the face?"

@lord_virus_of_nurgle wrote:

"And yet now he condemns us all by scrapping isolation in March."

@kd.4426 opined:

"Boris just got caught. Every politician is a lying ****. Amazes me how people believe the democratic voting system. Every country you really only have a choice of 2 parties who just juggle it around to each other. Same status quo bs with minute differences that gets blown up and gassed by media to seem as if they hate each other."

@paulmorky1987 said:

"He must of wrote that pissed at one of his parties. He can't even write in a straight line never mind walk in one after them downing Street garden parties."

