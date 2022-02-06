A Ghanaian couple said to be members of a WhatsApp group is set to marry, as their pre-wedding photos surface on social media

The groom-to-be is said to be the administrator of the social media group and founder of Playmate Photography

The would-be-bride, whose name was given as Efya Emprezz, is a professional makeup artist

Social media influencer, Nänä Teä, shared the couple's story along with their photos to wish them well

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After seven years of dating, a Ghanaian couple said to be members of a WhatsApp group is set to exchange vows to secure their forever as lovers.

The would-be-groom is said to be the administrator of the WhatsApp group and founder of Playmate Photography, while the bride-to-be is a professional makeup artist.

In a Facebook account seen by Briefly News, social media influencer Nänä Teä, real name James Annor Tetteh, narrated that the pair became a couple when they both had nothing.

After 7 years of Dating, Ghanaian Couple Set to Marry; Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge. Photo credit: Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

The duo worked hard to carve a niche for themselves in their various fields, according to Nänä Teä.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media influencer's account

Now, Efya Emprezz and her prince charming are ready to marry. Nänä Teä released pre-wedding photos of the couple along with their throwback photos to wish them well.

''Another WhatsApp admin is getting married to his member after dating her for seven years ... I know Efya Emprezz through the SG group on WhatsApp about eight years ago, but we never met before.

''They started dating when they both had nothing. Today, the guy is a professional photographer(Playmate), and Efya is a professional makeup artist. Congratulations,'' Nänä Teä wrote on Facebook.

True Love: Ghanaian Couple Set to Marry after 7 Years of Dating; Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge. Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Sweet social media reactions

The photos of the couple have gained reactions. Briefly News compiled some of the comments complimenting the pair.

Abhena Sakyibea said:

''Congrats to them.''

Godlight Boye indicated:

''I know the lady ooo. Her mum is my friend.''

Salma Abdulwahab commented:

''Aww, Efya congratulations. I miss those days o. I quite remember the group's name is Flirtzone we went to excursions and a lot of hangouts.''

Jozyana Dzifa Boateng said:

''You both carry supernatural grace. Seven solid years. I can't.''

Handsome Man who Met Girlfriend Online Proposes to Her

Briefly News previously reported that, Maurice and his would-be bride Christian Michele, first engaged after entering her DM on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, to establish contact with her.

The duo arranged to meet in Ohio, in the US, where Michele resides, to have their first date. Maurice jetted off to meet her about a month later after chatting with her.

Recounting their love journey, Maurice narrated that their love was not instant, as it took them a date to know how they felt about each other.

Ghanaian couple who met on Facebook marry in beautiful wedding

In other stories on Briefly News, when Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah first delivered her mobile number to Appiah Gerald in a conversation on Facebook, she had no idea the gesture would end in praise.

The duo had started chatting in their DMs, moving from total strangers to sharing contacts to establishing a friendship. Without a scintilla of coyness, Ama Dawah released her mobile number as though she knew the end from the beginning.

From the first day the pair bonded in their DMs, they would become friends and even proceed with plans to be husband and wife.

Source: Briefly News