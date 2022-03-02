A former Fobes editor recently released a list of Hip-Hop stars who went home with their pockets and accounts full last year

All thanks to other ventures Jay-Z and Kanye West dabbled into, they closed the year with $470m and $250m respectively

Other rappers who made the list include Diddy who came in third, Drake, Wiz Khalifa and seven others

When it came to Hip-Hop's top earners for 2021, Jay -Z took the throne, according to former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

On Monday (Feb. 28), journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg, formerly of Forbes, who curated the list for the publication for years, independently unveiled his list of the top-earning rappers with Jay Z making $470 million, Ye raking in $250 million, and Diddy bringing in $75 million.

The three aforementioned rappers are the big three on the list with Drake coming in fourth with $50 million.

Wiz Khalifa clinched the 5th spot with $45 million, while Tech N9ne, Doja Cat and Birdman all tied at the 10th spot with $25 million each.

Where the money came from

For Jay - Z, massive numbers can partly be attributed to the sale of his Tidal streaming service to Jack Dorsey's Square for over $350 million and selling 50 percent of Armand de Brignac champagne, also referred to as Ace of Spades, to LVMH—Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy.

Kanye West's hundreds of millions are largely due to his Yeezy sneaker/clothing brand. Diddy's millions also come from his Ciroc vodka brand while DJ Khaled, who placed at No. 7, brought in $35 million thanks to his deals with Pandora, Dolce & Gabbana and more.

See the full list below:

No. 10 (tie): Birdman – $25 million

No. 10 (tie): Doja Cat – $25 million

No. 10 (tie): Tech N9ne – $25 million

No. 9: J Cole – $27 million

No. 8: Eminem – $28 million

No. 7: DJ Khaled – $35 million

No. 6: Travis Scott – $38 million

No. 5: Wiz Khalifa – $45 million

No. 4: Drake – $50 million

No. 3: Diddy – $75 million

No. 2: Kanye West – $250 million

No. 1: Jay-Z – $470 million

Kanye West shares first photo with Chaney Jones on Instagram

US rapper Kanye West has seemingly gone Instagram-official with his rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones.

The Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, that featured a recent paparazzi photo with Chaney Jones, People reported.

The loved-up photo shows Kanye with the 24-year-old model as they appeared to have gone shopping. In his own caption, West simply used a black heart emoji.

