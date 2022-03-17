Child prodigy Elijah Precciely will graduate with a double degree from Southern University in May 2023

The 14-year-old genius is a junior double, majoring in Physics and Chemical Engineering at the university

In 2019, he made history as the school's youngest person to receive a full-ride scholarship at 11 years old

At 14, child prodigy Elijah Precciely will soon earn his first degree from Southern University, where he's a junior double, majoring in Physics and Chemical Engineering.

The Baton Rouge, LA indigene in 2019 became the school's youngest person to receive a full-ride scholarship at age 11, according to WBRZ2.

Not only is he balancing two rigorous STEM programmes as a full-time student and published author, but he is also juggling his interest in other fields.

Photos of Elijah Precciely. Source: @MsMathlin/@ephemeral1107

Source: Twitter

The science wiz has several achievements under his belt and is using them to encourage and inspire others. His first priority is to be a shining light to help others, he said.

''Well, I don’t look for just breaking records, I look for changing lives. And in that, I will break records,''he said.

''The second priority is to make sure that I help people like me and people who want to connect with me,'' he said, according to WBRZ2.

Precciely is set to graduate in May 2023.

