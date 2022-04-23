Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would need billions of dollars in order to rebuild once the war was over

An estimated $60 million (R930 billion) would be needed to repair the damage inflicted on the country's infrastructure

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted an invitation from Zelenskyy to meet with him in Ukraine but said he would only do so once the war was over

KYIV- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would need billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine following the unprovoked Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy held a number of meetings with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund where he estimated that his country would need $7 billion (R108 billion) a month to address the economic impact of the invasion.

He called on countries that have seized Russian assets to use that money to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure which has been severely damaged during the fighting.

An estimated $60 billion (R930 million) would be needed for to rebuild the infrastructure alone according to SABC News. This figure could rise substantially as the war rages on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepts Zelenskyy's invitation

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation extended by Zelenskyy for him to visit the president in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa told South Africans on Friday that he was prepared to visit Ukraine following an invitation extended to him by Zelenskyy.

However, Ramaphosa said that he would only make the journey to the war-torn country once the fighting was over.

The Ukrainian president took to Twitter to share some of the details of his meeting with President Ramaphosa.

