A man made a power move by taking himself out for a nice meal but ended up spending a little too much for SA peeps’ liking

Twitter user @NathiSibiya8 had a boujee steak and wine solo date that cost him over R1k in hard-earned moola

The people of Mzansi let the man know that he could have saved himself the stress with a six-pack and some braai meat

Going out by yourself is the new power move! A man took himself on a solo date that cost a pretty penny, and the people of South Africa could not wrap their heads around it. Bru, buy a braai pack.

Twitter user @NathiSibiya8 treated himself to a solo date that had jaws dropping over what it cost him. Image: Twitter / @NathiSibiya8

Taking back his power, the boujee man decided to treat himself to a little steak and wine and ended up spending over R1k. ‘Ish don’t come cheap these days, even self-love is expensive.

Twitter user @NathiSibiya8 took to his timeline with a snap of his solo date bill. His little outing cost a whopping R1 035 to be exact, and even he was a tad shooketh.

“Life is expensive guys, just two hours alone... #solodate”

Saffas recommend many other ways the man could have spent that money

While the idea was great, spending over R1k on lunch for yourself is just Ludacris. Mzansi peeps told the man to grab a braai pack and some cold ones next time rather than dropping a whole salary on one meal, kante!

Take a look at some of the comical comments:

@Bra_J_ said:

“If you can live without this expensive solo nton nton let it go.. this is affordable with castle like nyana”

@KingCrine said:

“Phela if he didn't take the picture of the bill, he'd have felt like he wasted his money.”

@TheeOceanShnee said:

“What are you talking about? It looks like you had a wonderful time... you are blessed to be able to enjoy a date out with yourself.”

@Africa665 said:

@07794Shezi said:

