Several luxury vehicles belonging to Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were seized by Romanian authorities

The pair were arrested on allegations of human trafficking and their 11 cars are being held as collateral

Authorities are also working to establish if the funding for the luxury vehicles came from human trafficking

BUCHAREST - Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan had 11 of their luxury cars seized by Romanian authorities following his arrest last month.

Andrew Tate's luxury cars were seized as part of the ongoing human trafficking investigations. Image: @Cobratate

The pair were arrested on allegations of human trafficking. They are believed to have exploited women into producing pornographic content.

A spokesperson for Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism agency, Ramona Bolla, confirmed the seizures to Business Insider and said they were being held to sustain the cost of the investigation.

Bolla said the cars would also be used as collateral to fund any payments awarded to their alleged victims. Authorities are working to establish if the funding for the luxury vehicles came from human trafficking.

According to the Independent, a Buggati Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were the cars seized. Ahead of his arrest, Tate shared that he has a collection of 33 cars on Twitter.

The controversial social media influencer took aim at climate activist, Greta Thunberg. He shared that he would be willing to share with her his collection and their emissions.

Social media users react to the seizures:

@bitcoinmc3 said:

“I wonder if they got the Bugatti he was boasting about.”

@RvlOriginal commented:

“Fantastic - of course he won’t be seeing those cars ever again. Be rusted by the time his sorry a*s is realised.”

@BizballMaury posted:

“A heartfelt thanks for reducing your carbon footprint. Well done!”

@patrick12383581 wrote:

“Well, that will keep these gas guzzlers road. Another win for Greta.”

@JJFletcherJr added:

“I guess Andrew Tate will have to pare down the list of his high emitting vehicles he wants to “email” Greta Thunberg from 33 to 22.”

