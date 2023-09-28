Will Smith sent a South African schoolboy viral after falling in love with his adorable performance

The video shows a young boy confidently standing on stage singing the golden oldie ‘Feeling Good’

People were in puddles from the adorable video and hyped Mzansi in the comments section

A young South African schoolboy dressed in Springbok gear stood on stage and sang ‘Feeling Good’, melting hearts all over the world, including that of Will Smith.

Will Smith sent a South African schoolboy viral after falling in love with his adorable performance. Image: Instagram / Will Smith

Source: Instagram

There is nothing cuter than a small innocent child getting up on stage and singing a golden oldie. This video is priceless and will be timeless!

Will Smith shares SA kid’s performance

Will Smith shared a video of a South African schoolboy dressed in Springbok gear singing the widely loved track ‘Feeling Good’. The kid's subtle dance moves are too cute, and the way he sings with such innocence will have your heart bursting.

Take a look:

People smelt over the adorable clip

This little guy stole hearts worldwide. Fellow Mzansi citizens loved seeing a big star sharing a video of one of their own.

Read some of the comments:

Rolandpollard said:

“They say white people don’t have culture, but once I heard that first clap on the downbeat, I went straight to the comments.”

Starkiddacoz laughed:

“Dis boy is South African”

senada.greca loved it:

“What a beautiful soul. This little guy made my day ”

ladydu_sa was proud:

“South Africa stand up ”

iam_naderah was torn:

“The claps on the downbeat SENT me— straight to the comments Sing baby even when the crowd claps on the downbeat ♀️”

Source: Briefly News