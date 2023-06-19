US actor Will Smith announced on his social media pages that he landed in Botswana

The Hollywood star promised his followers plenty of content of his travels to the African country

Smith kicked off the adventure with a video of him on Safari, and excited Twitter users welcomed him to the motherland

Will Smith posted a video of his Safari trip in Botswana. Image: Thomas Samson and Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

Will Smith jetted to Botswana with his cameraman Jas Davis and gave his followers a sneak peek.

Will Smith shares a snippet of first few hours in Botswana

The Emancipation star shared footage of him touching down in the country and told Davis to stay on his A-game and record everything."

"My first time in Botswana. WOW! More to come. As long as Jas Davis doesn’t keep overheating our cameras."

Will Smith keen on riding an elephant in Botswana

Shortly after arriving in the Southern African country, Smith went to the Safari and showed great interest in the majestic elephants. He asked the game ranger:

"What if we get inspired, and we want to ride an elephant?

The ranger politely explained that riding an elephant in Botswana is prohibited. Elephant back-rides were banned in 2016 to protect the world's greatest herds residing in Botswana from intense physical and psychological pain.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users express happiness about Will Smith's arrival in Africa

Fans took to Smith's comments to give him an African name and warmly welcomed him to the continent.

@TumeloKedirile said:

"Your new name is Thabang."

@goitsesgee commented:

"Highly welcome in our motherland. Hope you are enjoying the beauty of our country."

@GeyserRichard asked:

"You do realise it’s mid-winter here."

@IdaMcGowen2 shared:

"I didn’t like the fact that he slapped that comedian whose name escapes me at the moment but I love Will Smith. He’s among the good people."

@Kgomotso_M21 tweeted:

"Welcome to Botswana Mawills enjoy your stay."

@LJ4810 added:

"Welcome to the motherland."

@keamie_g' stated"

"Ride an Elephant in Botswana? ‍♀️ You will probably get shot by the army protecting our wildlife."

