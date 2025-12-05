The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace deal aimed at ending decades of conflict

President Trump drew backlash after saying that US companies would extract minerals from the Congo under the new bilateral agreements

Social media users reacted, calling the deal transactional and questioning its impact on the long standing conflict

The President of the United States, Donald Trump helped negotiate a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda on 4 December 2025. The deal was signed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and aims to end years of conflict in the DRC.

According to the BBC, this peace agreement formalises discussions that started in June, which focused on a ceasefire, disarming rebel groups, allowing rebels to return home, and promoting economic cooperation.

The agreement also includes the sharing of minerals and resources between the two countries, which has caused a lot of discussion online.

A post from Clash Report on X features President Donald Trump talking about the agreement and how it could benefit the US.

Trump talks about the economic benefits of the peace deal

During the signing ceremony, Trump highlighted the economic advantages for the US, saying,

"Today, the US is signing agreements with Congo and Rwanda that will give us new chances to access important minerals and help everyone economically. We will be sending some of our biggest companies to the two countries, extracting minerals and ensuring that everyone makes a lot of money.

" About 40% of the minerals needed to make mobile phones come from the DRC, especially from areas held by M23 rebels.

Global concerns about lasting peace

Critics around the world are unsure whether just signing a piece of paper can really end over 30 years of fighting. Bram Verelst, a researcher focused on the DRC from the Institute of Security Studies , pointed out that some critics think the deal mainly benefits US access to valuable minerals.

The agreement requires Rwanda and the M23 rebels to pull back from Goma, a highly mineral-rich area in the DRC. Verelst noted,

"There is still no ceasefire, and the M23 rebels are growing in strength. The signing might not change this, but it could hold leaders accountable for following through on their promises"

Social media had strong reactions to Trump's remarks about 'taking minerals out'

@ghida_fakhry said:

"Trump announcing he’s sending US corporations to “take out” Congo’s minerals is like a burglar holding a press conference before breaking into your home. Congo provides 70% of the world’s cobalt. Rwanda is a pipeline for conflict minerals. Trump is openly declaring a US seizure of strategic supply chains. “Everybody will make a lot of money”, except the Africans, whose resources are being auctioned by foreign leaders like they’re uninhabited land."

@073TUMELO commented:

"No conflicts just daylight robbery"

@RGqwabaza stated:

"The only difference here is the burglar is kindly invited by the home owner to come and loot as much as he can in exchange for no one knows what. There seems no cure for mental slavery in some of these African leaders."

@RGqwabaza said:

"Trump calling Africans in Somali and elsewhere garbage but they will still cordially invite him to their horrible countries according to him. This is more than low self esteem at its lowest for some of these African leaders, Vuka Africa!"

@MJ_Mahlaela commented:

"Well, African leaders will make a lot of money, except the masses who’ll be used as cheap labour."

Trump has contentious relations with some African countries

In previous news, Briefly News reported that Trump made malicious comments about Somalia, calling it a "no good" country and stating he doesn’t want Somalis in the US. Furthermore, he planned immigration raids in Minneapolis, where many Somalis live.

He also had previously issued a travel ban on several African countries, including the DRC, Somalia, Congo,Guniea, Eritrea, and Libya. This, he said, was a security measure aimed at protecting the US against 'foreign terrorists.'The ban stemmed from an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado where Trump said authorities said the attack as orchestrated by a man who was illegally in the country.

