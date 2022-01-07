Instead of doing things the conventional way, some individuals have taken bold steps to take different approaches that have paid off. These individuals built houses with waste materials.

With their daring house concepts, these smart people will make one question every little thing they ever considered to be waste materials in the past.

In this article, Briefly News highlights four individuals who have successfully built houses using waste materials.

1. Nafisa Khanbhai

In Kenya, a physically challenged woman identified as Nafisa Khanbhai put smiles on the faces of orphans by building them a four-bedroom house using 50k plastic bottles.

The plastic bottles Nafisa used in constructing the house was said to be sourced from hotels, schools and conference locations.

According to the woman, the edifice which was started in the year 2015 took seven years to build and presently houses 38 orphans.

The plastic-bottled house has a living room area, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a study area and so forth.

2. Eric

Another smart person who built a great structure using plastic bottles is a man called Eric. His however was not for charity but for a profitable purpose.

Eric successfully built the first-ever floating hotel using 800k plastic bottles he picked on the bank of a beach in Ivory Cost.

His hotel does not only generate revenue as a tourist destination but also via rental. A night rental in the floating hotel costs R1 500.

3. Danida Nelson Boateng

A man named Danida Nelson Boateng built a beautiful house using plastic wastes creatively. Quite differently from the aforementioned two who used plastic bottles straightaway, Danida cast plastics into bricks.

The casted bricks were then used like normal blocks in constructing the house.

Briefly News gathered that Danida used 13 000 kilograms of recycled plastic in the making of the fine house.

4. Yahaya Ahmed

A Nigerian engineer identified as Yahaya Ahmed built a three-bedroom house using 14 800 plastic bottles.

According to Ahmed, the plastic-bottled house is 20 times stronger than normal houses and can last up to 300 years.

The man said he built the house in a bid to reduce the volume of plastic pollution in the environment.

