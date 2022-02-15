A video has gone viral on social media which sees a little girl getting a lace frontal wig at a salon

In the video, the girl who appears less than three years of age was on the lap of an adult as the hairdresser got the job done

Several social media users have reacted to the video with many putting the mother on blast for the choice of hairstyle

A little girl has since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media.

In the video, the little girl is seen going through the process of getting her hair done.

A video of this little girl wearing a lace wig has frustrated many netizens. Image: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While many people believe lace frontal wigs should be for adults, it appears the mother of the toddler - who looks not more than two years of age - thought otherwise.

The now-viral clip sees the toddler going through the process of getting the hair done. In some parts of the video, the baby appeared uncomfortable, shedding tears.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are not impressed

kunlereal:

"Let babies be babies and stop all these nonsense ‍♂️"

ms_naomii:

"As an adult this is really stressful to me, not to talk of a very little child like this"

gylliananthonette:

"Let babies be babies..Why stressing the cute baby???, Nawa o..Just for content."

olawalarami_____:

"Frontal for a baby , even me o can’t carry frontal more than a day … this is child abuse."

perrykylie2:

"The frontal no even fun.. dy stress d small pikin."

symply_daami:

"yall leave this babies tf alone to be babies "

juliqueen8:

"All these yahoo boys baby mama ehn‍. How do u fix frontal on a baby even me sef I know d headache I Dey endure."

merxidazz:

"What happened to fancy beads , baby oil , cute butterfly and ribbons "

kingsonia_:

"Frontal for this little baby hair. Even me as adult no Dey fit wear frontal. Something that makes someone restless."

Source: Briefly News