Zimbabweans Accuse ZaunPF of Targetting Opposition Supporters Ahead of Election

Zimbabweans are gearing up for by-elections in March but already reports of political intimidation are making headlines

Police officers are allegedly assaulting members of opposition parties with 13 CCC members accusing the authorities of assaulting them

ZanuPF members have also cried foul and have accused opposition parties of assaulting them ahead of the upcoming elections

HARARE - The by-elections are looming large on the horizon in Zimbabwe. The date when Zimbabweans will take to the polls is currently set for March 2022.

133 Elective vacancies are available which compromises 28 parliamentary seats. The by-elections are widely been seen as a dress rehearsal for the general elections in 2023.

However, recent reports have indicated that opposition parties might be getting intimidated by the ZanuPF.

The SABC reported that videos have been doing the rounds of Zimbabwean police assaulting members of the opposition party.

One of the parties allegedly being targeted by the Zimbabwean police ahead of the elections is Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

According to News24, 13 CCC members were arrested by the police and allegedly assaulted while in custody.

CCC members claim that the alleged assaults took place in an effort to thwart the CCC's rally being held on Sunday in Harare's Highfield suburb.

ZanuPF also claim that they have been targeted

ZanuPF members have also cried foul and accused opposition parties of targeting supporters of the ruling party.

Several ZanuPF has been held over the past two weeks and have claimed that CCC members have assaulted a number of ZanuPF supporters.

